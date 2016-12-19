France-Korea business group toasts 30 years

[FRENCH KOREAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY]

The French Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) held its 27th annual gala on Dec. 10, with this year’s celebration marking the 130th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries and 30 years since the organization’s foundation.The FKCCI Gala is the most highlighted event in the French-Korean business community and aims to strengthen relations between French and Korean businesses, according to the chamber of commerce.This year’s gala was held under the theme “Impressive Normandy” and introduced the historic French region renowned for its culture, economy and innovation, the FKCCI said.“These anniversaries are reminders of the deep friendship that connects our countries,” said David-Pierre Jalicon, the FKCCI’s chairman. “It is our responsibility to make our friendship live on, to multiply it, each one of us at our on level, be it political, cultural, economic.”BY KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]