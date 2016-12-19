Don’t miss the ‘golden time’ (국문)

As the end of the year approaches, I am often invited to various events and asked the same questions. At the New Year’s party hosted by China’s State Council Information Office, Chinese officials and foreign correspondents in Beijing asked me without exception, “Who do you think will most likely be the next leader of Korea?”
Correspondents from North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun and Korean Central News Agency also asked me, “Who will be the president after Comrade Park?” Some Chinese openly asked, “Which of the mentioned candidates oppose Thaad deployment?,” referring to the United States’ antimissile system on the Korean Peninsula. “Will the election result change the Thaad deployment decision?”
What could I say in response to such questions? All I could tell them was that it was unpredictable and that we were all in the fog.
On the other side of the Pacific, the United States is also in thick fog after the election of Washington outsider Donald J. Trump. Predicting his foreign policy direction has been difficult. After President-elect Trump spoke with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen over the phone and said the “One China” policy could be on the negotiation table, Beijing was turned upside down.
China could no longer sit back and watch as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe personally visited Trump. It sent Yang Jiechi, a high-ranking member of the State Council, to New York to meet with Michael Flynn, Trump’s designee for national security adviser. It was a sort of reconnaissance mission.
The problem is that tension will not be limited to between the United States and China. Trump mentioned the North Korean nuclear issue as one of the matters that Washington could use along with Taiwan relations as leverage to negotiate with China. Ever since the United States deployed an aircraft career fleet during the Korean War, the Taiwan issue has always been a variable directly and indirectly related to the Korean Peninsula.
In the next six months to year, the Trump administration will design the main frame of its foreign policy. U.S.-China relations will be affected, and the surroundings of the Korean Peninsula will fluctuate consequently. Just as George W. Bush overturned every one of his predecessor’s policies in his “Anything But Clinton” approach 16 years ago, Trump is likely to pursue “Anything But Obama.” With it, we can expect changes in Washington’s approach to North Korea.
The short period of time when Trump prepares his foreign policy is the “golden time” for diplomatic communications between Korea and the United States. But Korea currently faces a leadership vacuum. The Trump camp says they don’t know who to talk to in Seoul, and Hwang Kyo-ahn’s interim government is innately limited in taking control of the situation.
The ruling and opposition parties need to cooperate and issue a bipartisan voice on foreign policy and security issues. Partnership is crucial in diplomacy. We must not forget the lessons of the Sewol ferry tragedy and not miss the golden time.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 17, Page 30
*The author is the Beijing bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YEH YOUNG-JUNE
연말이다 보니 이런 저런 행사에 참가할 일이 많은데 늘 같은 질문을 받는 것이 고역이라면 고역이다. 그저께 중국 국무원 신문판공실이 개최한 '신년초대회'에서도 마찬가지였다. (국정홍보처에 해당하는 이 기구는 12월에 신년회를 앞당겨 연다). 거기서 만난 중국 관료나 베이징 주재 외신기자들은 예외없이 "차기 한국 지도자는 누가 유력하냐"고 물었다. 북한 노동신문과 조선중앙통신 특파원도 "박(근혜) 동무 다음은 누구냐"고 물었다. 중국인들 중엔 노골적인 질문을 던지는 사람도 있다. "지금 거론되는 후보중에 고고도미사일방어(사드)체제에 반대하는 사람은 누구입니까. 선거 결과에 따라 사드 배치결정이 뒤집할까요. " 이런 질문들에 지금 무슨 답을 할 수 있겠는가. 아무것도 예측할 수 없는 '안개속'이란 답변 말고는.
태평양 너머 미국에도 자욱한 안개가 드리워져 있다. 대외정책을 어떻게 펼칠지 예측을 불허하는 도널드 트럼프의 당선이 몰고온 돌발성 농무(濃霧)다. 그 속에 숨어있던 폭풍우의 끝자락이 드러나자 베이징이 발칵 뒤집어졌다. 트럼프 당선자가 차이잉원(蔡英文) 대만 총통과 통화를 하더니 급기야 '하나의 중국' 원칙을 협상 테이블에 올려 놓을 수 있다는 발언까지 한 것이다. 아베 신조(安倍晉三) 일본 총리가 직접 트럼프를 찾아가는 걸 느긋하게 지켜보던 중국도 더이상 뒷짐지고 있을 순 없었던 모양이다. 양제츠 국무위원(부총리급)이 급히 뉴욕으로 가 마이클 플린 국가안보보좌관 내정자를 만났다.일종의 탐색전이었다. 문제는 이것이 미·중 사이의 일로 끝나지 않는다는 데 있다. 트럼프는 대만 문제를 지렛대로 삼아 중국과 협상할 수 있는 현안의 하나로 북핵 문제를 꼽았다. 미국이 한국전 참전과 동시에 항공모함 전단을 대만해협에 파견한 이래 대만 문제는 늘 한반도 문제와 직간접으로 연결되는 변수였다.
지금부터 6개월 내지 일년 정도 사이에 트럼프 신 행정부의 대외정책 골간이 짜여질 것이다. 그에 따라 미·중 관계가 출렁이고 한반도 주변 환경에도 연쇄 반응이 일어날 것이다. 16년전의 조지 W 부시 행정부가 전임자의 정책을 모조리 뒤집는 ABC(anything but Clinton) 를 내세웠듯 트럼프는 ABO(anything but Obama)노선으로 달려갈 가능성이 엿보인다. 그렇다면 대북 접근법에도 변화가 예상된다.
트럼프의 대외정책이 짜여질 이 짧은 기간이야말로 한·미간 외교적 소통이 절실한 골든타임이다. 그런데 우리는 리더십의 공백, 즉 외교사령탑의 부재를 맞고 있다. 트럼프 진영조차 한국의 누구와 협의해야 할지 모르겠다고 한다. 황교안 대행체제에 이 모든 상황을 맡기기엔 태생적 한계가 있다. 여야가 적어도 외교안보 현안에 대해선 초당적으로 협력, 목소리를 모아야 하는 이유다. 협치는 내정에서보다 외교에서 더 필요한 것인지 모른다. 골든타임을 놓친 세월호의 교훈을 잊어선 안된다.
예영준 베이징 총국장