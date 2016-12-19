Deregulate our services industry (국문)
카지노까지 푼 일본과 발 묶인 한국 서비스업
Casino gambling has formally become legal in Japan after the Upper House passed the bill on Thursday under a strong push by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to allow integrated casino resorts just a week after it was steamrolled in the lower Diet a week earlier. One long-held taboo in the world’s third-largest economy that traditionally prizes self-control as a virtue has been broken.
Even with 1,273 pachinko parlors active in Japan, Tokyo has been strict against bigger casino gaming. The bill had been heavily contested as proponents argued the casino industry will boost the services sector and draw Chinese tourists ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, while critics fear a surge in gambling addiction as a government survey indicated 5 million people are suffering from their compulsive habit. Still, Abe campaigned hard for the bill to save the foundering Abenomics.
Casino establishment in Japan is very bad news for the Korean tourism industry. Japan has been a rare advanced market without a casino industry. Chinese gamblers fly to Macao, Singapore or South Korea. More than half of the visitors at 16 foreigners-only casino establishments in Korea are Chinese, followed by Japanese. They would prefer to play in Japan. The gap in tourists between Japan and Korea would widen. Seoul must come up with various measures to save the tourism industry before casinos open possibly from 2020.
Japan has opted to allow casinos despite strong opposition because of the stubbornly lethargic economy. Overcapacity manufacturing alone cannot drive economic growth and make jobs.
Korea suffers similar dilemma. The government has been promising service sector vitality for the last decade, but no progress has been made. The services sector merely provides cheap and temporary jobs. Productivity in the services sector has been sagging and now does not even meet half of the standards of the manufacturing industry. The deregulations bills merely gather dust at the National Assembly. With such administrative and political inactiveness, there is no hope for a recovery in next year’s economy.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 17, Page 30
일본 아베 정부가 추진해온 카지노 허용 법안이 지난 15일 참의원(상원)을 통과했다. 지난주 중의원(하원) 문턱을 넘어선 지 일주일 만이다. 16시간의 격론 끝에 법안이 통과됨에 따라 일본 사회의 오랜 금기 하나가 허물어졌다. 일본은 소액도박장인 파친코를 1273개 허용하면서도 베팅 금액이 큰 카지노는 엄격하게 금지해왔다. 이에 따라 '서비스업을 새로운 성장 동력으로 확보하고, 도쿄 올림픽에 맞춰 중국인 관광객을 끌어들이자'는 찬성론과 '500만명이 넘는 도박중독자만 더 늘릴 것'이란 반대론이 첨예하게 맞서왔다. 그럼에도 아베 정부가 이를 밀어붙인 것은 주춤거리고 있는 '아베노믹스'를 자극하려는 시도로 받아들여진다.
국내 관광산업에 악재가 아닐 수없다. 일본은 카지노가 없는 몇 안되는 선진국 중 하나였다. 소득이 늘어난 중국인들의 카지노 수요를 마카오나 싱가포르, 한국 등이 소화해왔다. 국내 16개 외국인 카지노 고객의 절반 이상이 중국인이고, 그 다음이 일본인이다. 일본에 경쟁 카지노가 생기면 카지노를 통해 국내로 유입되는 관광객이 크게 줄어들 수 있다. 일본(2000만명)과 한국(1700만명) 간의 외국인 관광객 격차도 확대될 게 뻔하다. 빠르면 2020년, 늦어도 7년 뒤 현실화될 일본 카지노의 위협을 줄일 관광분야에서의 유연하고도 다각적인 대책이 시급하다.
더 큰 걱정은 서비스업 전반이다. 싱가포르에 이어 일본까지 사회적 논란이 큰 카지노를 허용한 것은 오랜 경기 침체 때문이다. 공급 과잉 상태인 제조업 만으론 성장과 고용을 도모하기 어려워졌다. 한국도 이런 추세를 알고는 있었다. 10년 전부터 정부가 서비스업 활성화를 외쳐왔다. 하지만 관련 규제를 푸는 범정부적 노력도, 논란을 돌파하는 리더십도 보이지 않았다. 그 결과가 서비스업의 저부가가치 산업화, 비정규직 산업화다. 서비스업 생산성은 해마다 떨어져 제조업의 절반에도 못미치고 있다. '규제 프리존' 등 관련 법안도 논의 중지 상태다. 이런 상태로 맞는 내년 경제가 못내 불안하다.