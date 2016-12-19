Let the acting president do his job (국문)

The opposition is attacking the interim government led by Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who took over as acting president after Park Geun-hye was impeached on Dec. 9. Some demonstrators at Saturday’s protest, the eighth so far against the scandal involving President Park and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil, demanded that Hwang step down immediately. They marched toward the prime minister’s office calling for his resignation because he “collaborated” with the impeached president.
Park was impeached by the National Assembly over her abuse of power, and the charges are now under review by the Constitutional Court. In the meantime, Prime Minister Hwang is leading the government as interim leader.
As the legislature impeached President Park on the people’s behalf, they must accept the legitimacy of Hwang’s interim government until the next administration.
Nevertheless, organizers of the demonstration and opposition parties are calling for the unconditional resignation of the acting president without presenting any road map for an uncertain future. In fact, Prime Minister Hwang is serving as acting president because the opposition pressed ahead with Park’s impeachment after refusing to accept her proposal to appoint a new prime minister that the National Assembly would recommend.
The opposition must help the acting president run the government if it really wants to take power in the next administration. The country faces many urgent economic and security issues. The opposition must demonstrate maturity to help the administration tackle those challenges.
Leaders of the three opposition parties must accept a compromise to meet one on one with Hwang instead of sticking to a bilateral consultative meeting between the opposition and government. When an emergency committee is established in the ruling Saenuri Party, the proposed consultative meeting comprising the government, ruling and opposition parties can take off. To prepare for that day, the opposition needs to demonstrate willingness to cooperate with the government.
At the same time, Prime Minister Hwang needs to keep a low profile when dealing with the people and legislature. He only serves as acting president in accordance with the law. Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers, who currently make up a majority in the legislature, carry political legitimacy as they were elected by the people. Hwang must accept such a limit in his interim governance and cooperate with the opposition.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 19, Page 34
일부 재야와 야권의 '황교안 권한대행 체제' 흔들기가 심각하다. 17일 서울 도심에서 열린 8차 촛불집회에선 일부 시위 행렬이 총리 공관 100m 지점까지 진출해 '황 대행 즉각 사퇴' 를 외쳤다. 주최측인 '박근혜 정권 퇴진 비상국민행동’은 황 대행이 "탄핵 당한 대통령의 수족"이라 사퇴해야한다고 했다.
국민은 박 대통령의 국정농단에 대해 폭력 대신 법치,즉 헌법상 탄핵 절차를 통해 단죄했다. 황 대행이 과도정부를 이끌고있는 것도 바로 그 헌법의 위임에 따른 것이다. 국민이 헌법의 이름으로 대통령을 심판했다면 헌법에 따라 가동된 황 대행체제의 지위를 인정하고 차기 정권 출범시까지 권한을 맡기는 것이 당연하다.
그런데도 일부 재야와 야권은 구체적인 로드맵도 없이 황 대행의 무조건 퇴진을 요구하고 있다. 납득하기 어렵다.
황 대행 체제는 사실 야권이 자초한 결과 아닌가. "국회가 총리를 추천하면 임명하겠다"는 박 대통령의 제안을 일축하고 탄핵을 밀어붙여 국회추천총리를 차단한 주인공이 바로 야권이다. 그래놓고 느닷없이 물러나라니 공감할 국민이 얼마나 되겠는가.
야권은 집권의 정통성을 위해서라도 황 대행에 힘을 실어줘야 한다. 두달 가까이 방치돼온 경제·안보 현안들이 산적해 있다. 수권을 꿈꾸는 야당이라면 즉각 황 대행과 머리를 맞대 해법을 도출하는 모습을 보여줘야 한다. 이를 위해 '야·정 협의'만 고집하는 대신 황 대행과 야 3당 대표들이 1대1로 회동하는 타협안에 전향적으로 응해야할 것이다. 새누리당이 조만간 비상대책위 체제로 전환되면 난항을 겪어온 '여·야·정 협의체'출범도 가능해질 것이다. 그때를 위해서도 야당은 선제적으로 협치에 나서는 모습을 보여줄 필요가 있다.
황 대행도 낮은 자세로 국민과 국회,특히 야당을 대해야 한다. 황 대행의 권한은 헌법이 위임한 법적 지위일 뿐이다.반면 야당은 국민에 의해 선출됐고 국회 의석의 다수를 점해 정치적 정통성과 입법 주도권을 모두 갖고 있다. 황 대행은 야당의 그런 지위를 인정하고 주요 현안을 협의 처리하겠다는 입장을 공개 천명해야한다.