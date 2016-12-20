‘Running Man’ members to donate salaries

Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook, cast members on SBS variety show “Running Man” have announced their intention to donate all future payments received for appearances on the show to charity.While the variety show’s producers were heavily criticized for allegedly forcing the exit of the aforementioned cast members last week, the network later decided to cancel the show altogether in February, leaving the cast unchanged until then.“The charity and donating method has not been decided yet,” said the agencies of both parties, who also confirmed the mutual decision. “The two decided to donate their pay to say thanks for the support of the viewers and also as a means of apologizing for recent events.”The two cast members have been on the show for six years, and while they were “surprised” by the initial headlines that announced their withdrawal in the midst of a program reformat, producers later said in an emergency meeting on Friday that the two had no hard feelings towards the other cast members. Producers later provided a public apology to the two, while also announcing the cancellation of the show.The successor to the popular variety show has yet to be announced.By Chung Jin-hong