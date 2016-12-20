Heeding price hikes (국문)
가계소득 게걸음인데 생활물가만 오르다니
Grocery prices have shot up, making life tough for the working class struggling under heavy debt and stagnant income. Leading ramen maker Nongshim announced an average 5.5. percent hike in shelf prices for all its products starting this week. It raised prices for the first time in five years due to higher costs in labor and logistics. Paris Baguette, one of the biggest bakery chains in Korea, raised prices of its supplies by 6.6 percent on average earlier this month. Beer, soju, beverages, tofu, snacks and ice cream prices have all gone up. Egg prices are also rising as a result of the avian influenza outbreak. If the bird flu crisis worsens, prices of all foods that use egg as an ingredient could shoot up.
Many had worried about signs of deflation. Consumer prices in November gained 1.3 percent year on year. Inflation has recovered to above 1 percent from September, but is still far below the Bank of Korea’s 2 percent target. A steady rise in consumer prices would help the economy. But the problem is that daily living prices are rising while income stays stagnant. Gross national income fell 0.4 percent respectively in the second and third quarter. The consecutive two-quarter contraction has happened for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis. Moreover, our economy is estimated to grow zero percent in the fourth quarter and likely stay sluggish in the first quarter next year. Due to a rebound in international oil prices and the U.S. dollar, inflationary pressure could grow. Korean households could be faced with stagflation where prices go high amid stagnant income and growth.
The national statistics office revised the consumer price index for the first time in five years, however, not heeding the current price movements and economic circumstances. The weighted consumer prices for the first 11 months will go down under the new guidelines.
Prices of ketchup and mackerel pike were excluded, while blueberries and phone repair costs newly joined the survey list. Mackerel pike prices are ready to go up by 20 percent. Public life will become tougher. The government should re-examine whether its new consumer price survey keeps abreast of the conditions of the times and also prevent producers from raising prices during political turbulence.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 19, Page 34
생필품 가격이 잇따라 올라 가계 주름살이 늘고 있다. 식품회사 농심은 내일부터 라면 권장 소비자가격을 평균 5.5% 인상한다. “물류비와 인건비 상승 부담이 누적돼 5년여만에 최소폭을 올렸다”고 회사측은 설명한다. 이달 초엔 파리바게뜨가 제품 가격을 평균 6.6% 인상했다. 앞서 오비맥주와 코카콜라를 비롯해 소주·두부·과자·아이스크림의 가격이 줄줄이 올랐다. 조류인플루엔자(AI) 여파로 계란값까지 뛰고 있다. 사태가 장기화하면 계란을 쓰는 빵·과자·음식 값까지 들먹거릴 수 있다.
장바구니 물가가 급등하고 있지만 지표만 보면 오히려 디플레이션이 걱정이다. 11월 소비자물가는 1년 전보다 1.3% 상승했다. 0%대에 머물던 상승률이 9월 이후 1%대로 올라섰지만 한국은행 목표(2%±0.5%)를 한참 밑돈다. 완만한 물가 오름세는 오히려 무기력증에 빠진 경제의 자극제가 될 수도 있다.
하지만 가계소득이 뒷걸음질치는데 생활물가만 오르고 있어서 문제다. 실질 국민총소득(GNI)는 지난 2, 3분기 연속 0.4%씩 감소했다. GNI가 2분기 연속 마이너스를 보인 것은 2008년 금융위기 이후 8년 만에 처음이다. 게다가 4분기에는 성장률이 0%를 기록할 것이란 전망이 나온다. 내년 1분기에도 호전되기는 어려워 보인다. 더구나 국제 유가의 반등과 달러 강세로 물가 상승 압력이 계속 높아질 수밖에 없다. 가계로선 불황에 물가만 오르는 스태그플레이션에 직면하게 된 셈이다.
마침 통계청은 5년만에 개편한 소비자물가지수를 지난 16일 내놓았는데 실상을 반영하고 있는지 의문이다. 새 지수에서는 1~11월 누적 소비자물가지수가 더 낮아졌다. 사회·경제 변화를 고려해 꽁치·케첩 등은 빼고 블루베리와 휴대폰 수리비 등은 조사대상에 새로 반영한 결과다. 이것이 기회다 싶었는지 꽁치 제품 가격은 곧 평균 20% 인상될 예정이다. 이래서는 서민의 고통만 가중될 수밖에 없다. 정부는 통계가 현실을 잘 반영하고 있는지 점검하고, 국정 혼란을 틈탄 가격인상 시도는 처음부터 차단해야 할 것이다.