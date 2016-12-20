Cracks in Sino-U.S. ties (국문)

One month before President-elect Donald J. Trump is sworn in as president of the United States, the tension between Washington and Beijing is rapidly increasing. Given Trump’s hard-line stance against China as revealed in his campaign, the conflict was foreseeable from the start.
But considering the frequent friction between America and China over economic and military affairs, their deepening antipathy towards each other rings loud alarm bells. Following Trump’s denial of the “One China” policy — the backbone of Sino-U.S. relations for decades — in his telephone conversation with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen earlier this month, the U.S. and China filed a WTO complaint against each other last week. In addition, after the seizure by the Chinese navy of a U.S. underwater drone in the South China Sea, Trump hinted at a possibility of retaliation by saying that he does not want to get the drone back. Such a hostile tit for tat is ratcheting up the tension fast.
Many attributed Trump’s “China bashing” to his businessman-like strategy to take the upper hand in the United States’ negotiations with China down the road. But Trump’s recent moves to reinforce the U.S.’ relations with Russia in inverse proportion to his anti-China posture is viewed as an effort to hold China in check through the revival of the Russo-U.S. détente. In other words, the current standoff between the two superpowers could be a result of confrontation on a bigger geopolitical paradigm — not simply over taking economic gains.
If that’s the case, Korea will most likely face a tough diplomatic challenge ahead. As long as the Sino-U.S. strain is prolonged and heightened, our diplomacy will be forced to choose between the two countries. In particular, we are concerned about Trump’s remarks that China is not willing to help resolve the North Korean nuclear issue even after its development of nuclear weapons. Trump made the remarks when pointing to a number of trade disputes with China, including over China’s alleged manipulation of the yuan’s exchange rates with the U.S. dollar. We are worried about the possibility of Trump using the North Korean nuclear issue as a bargaining chip in pressuring China.
Under the Barack Obama and Xi Jinping governments, the two countries saw fracas over many areas, but at least they spoke with one voice when it came to the nuclear issue. It is time for our government to demonstrate creative diplomatic skills not to allow the Sino-U.S. hostility to drive a wedge between them and damage their cooperation in addressing nuclear threats.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 20, page 30
도널드 트럼프의 미 대통령 취임을 한달 앞두고 미·중 갈등이 격화되고 있다. 대선 경선 때부터 반중(反中) 노선을 걸어온 트럼프의 행보를 볼 때 어느 정도 예견된 일이다. 하지만 최근 양상은 경제와 군사 등 곳곳에서 마찰음을 내며 위험한 수위로 치닫고 있다. 이달 초 트럼프가 미 지도자로선 처음으로 대만 총통과 전화하며 미·중 관계의 근간이 돼온 ‘하나의 중국’ 원칙을 부인한 데 이어 지난주엔 미·중이 서로를 세계무역기구에 맞제소하며 부딪쳤다. 게다가 최근 중국이 남중국해에서 미 해군의 수중 드론을 나포하고, 이에 대해 트럼프가 “중국이 훔친 드론을 돌려받기 원치 않는다”며 보복 가능성을 시사하는 등 긴장이 고조되는 상황이다.
그 동안 트럼프의 중국 때리기는 향후 중국과의 협상에서 유리한 고지를 선점하기 위한 ‘장사꾼적 기질’을 드러낸 것으로 보는 시각이 많았다. 하지만 중국에 대한 강경 입장과 반비례해 러시아와의 유대를 강화하는 트럼프의 발걸음에선 미·러 데탕트를 통한 중국 견제라는 국제 정치학적인 흐름의 변화가 감지되고 있는 것도 사실이다. 미·중이 단순히 경제적 실익만을 놓고 대립하는 게 아닐 수도 있는 것이다.
이 경우 미·중 두 나라와 긴밀한 안보 및 경제 관계를 맺고 있는 우리로선 고민이 커질 수밖에 없다. 미·중 긴장이 장기화되고 고조될수록 우리 외교는 양국 사이에서 선택을 강요 받는 등 곤경에 빠질 가능성이 크다. 특히 트럼프가 환율 등 여러 중국 문제를 지적하며 “북한이 핵무기를 갖고 있는데 중국이 전혀 도와주지 않는다”고 북핵을 거론한 점은 걱정스럽다. 북핵 문제가 중국을 압박하는 하나의 ‘바게닝칩(협상카드)’ 정도로 쓰일 수도 있다는 의구심을 낳기 때문이다. 오바마-시진핑 시대 미·중은 여러 분야에서 갈등을 빚었지만 북핵 불용에서만큼은 한 목소리를 냈고 대북 제재에서도 공조를 취했다. 행여 트럼프-시진핑 시기에 미·중 갈등이 북핵 공조에 틈을 내는 계기가 되지 않도록 우리 외교의 창의적인 노력이 필요한 때다.