A monitor at the Korea Exchange in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Monday shows Samsung Electronics shares reaching a record high of 1,795,000 won ($1,510). The company’s share price continues to climb since it announced plans last month to overhaul its corporate structure and offer lucrative dividends by the year’s end. During Monday’s session, the stock price reached as high as 1,819,000 won. [YONHAP]