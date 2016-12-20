Stocks slip as Samsung hits a new high

Seoul’s main bourse fell Monday to below 2,040 despite Samsung Electronics reaching a fresh record, largely due to institutional investors offloading their shares.The benchmark Kospi closed at 2,038.39 Monday, down 3.85 points, or 0.19 percent, compared to the previous trading day.Institutions sold off shares worth 76.7 billion won ($64.7 million). Individual investors, however, offset a further decline by purchasing 78.8 billion in stocks. Foreign investors were less active, buying just 2.2 billion won in shares.By sector, the steel and metal industry tumbled 1.5 percent with industry leader Posco nudging down in price. Construction also experienced a fall, declining 1.2 percent compared to the previous trading day. Communications fell 0.9 percent. Insurance on the other hand, gained 0.4 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics once again topped its record high, rising 0.11 percent to close at 1,795,000 won, 3,000 higher than the previous record set Friday. While in session, the share price hit as high as 1,819,000 per share. Analysts say that the company’s plans for corporate overhaul and the expansion of dividends continue to have a positive effect on its share price.LG Chemicals jumped 3.39 percent on the rumor that Samsung Electronics may place batteries made by LG Chemicals into its smartphones starting next year.The nation’s top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 1.79 percent to 142,000 won on Monday. While its sister company Kia Motors remained unchanged, its affiliate and auto parts manufacturer Hyundai Mobis inched down 0.19 percent to close at 257,500 won per share. Posco also declined, plummeting 2.64 percent to 258,800 won Monday.The secondary Kosdaq index rallied for the eighth day Monday to close at 622.77, up 0.69 points, or 0.11 percent. While health care company Celltrion remained fixed, Kakao and CJ E&M, a Korean entertainment company, rose 0.90 percent to 78,200 won and 0.29 percent to 69,300 won each.The Korean won rose 0.3 percent to 1,186.9 on the dollar.Three-year government bond yields and 10-year bond yields remained unchanged at 1.69 percent and 2.17 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]