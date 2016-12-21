What cards do we have? (국문)

“Now, we take for granted that the Security Council talks about human rights in North Korea as if it matters right alongside nonproliferation, but that is a new development,” American UN Ambassador Samantha Power said in November. Despite fierce opposition from China, the council has selected North Korean human rights as one of its official agenda items for three consecutive years.
The Security Council has the authority to bring crimes against humanity cases to the International Criminal Court. Such discussion scares the Kim Jong-un regime. At the moment, China’s veto helps North Korea avoid the issue going to court, but China could stop providing the barrier at any time.
Nevertheless, it is a triumph for Korean diplomacy that the international community recognizes North Korea’s human rights violations as a problem alongside its nuclear threat. The international community is now more determined than ever.
No one can dial back the clock. It is not acceptable for our government to change its position on the North Korean human rights issue because of an administration change. However, the report card on the nuclear issue is quite disappointing. The Obama administration’s “strategic patience” is not the only thing that failed. Seoul also failed after going along with Washington’s direction. Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se pledged in February that new international sanctions would go “all the way,” but seven months later, North Korea boastfully conducted its fifth nuclear test.
Yet it is hard to find repentance or regret from the government. Korean diplomacy lacks creativity and drive when dealing with the nuclear threat. Thanks to the sanctions’ innate loopholes, North Korea was able to get cash and supplies to continue its nuclear development. It was too naïve to hope that Beijing would help the blockade. Excessive hopes and expectations hinder a clear reality check. Did Seoul not realize that the sanctions had many loopholes from the start? Did they knowingly compromise? The reflection should begin here.
The main culprit of the nuclear crisis is, without argument, the North Korean regime, which still refuses to talk and only focuses on nuclear development. But diplomacy is the art of changing the seemingly unchangeable, as seen in the nuclear deal with Iran.
When Donald J. Trump is sworn in as president in January, the new administration will ask Seoul to embrace a different approach from strategic patience. Tension is already escalating between Washington and Beijing. It may become even harder to seek cooperation from China on the nuclear issue. What diplomatic cards does Korea have prepared?
*The author is the New York correspondent for the JoongAng Ilbo.
LEE SANG-RYEOL
“이제 유엔 안전보장이사회가 북한 인권문제를 토의하는 것은 당연하게 여겨진다. 하지만 이것은 새로운 현상이다.”
서맨사 파워 유엔 주재 미국 대사가 지난달 말 유엔 본부에서 기자들에게 한 말이다. 안보리는 중국의 극심한 반대에도 불구하고 올해로 3년째 북한 인권문제를 정식 의제로 채택해 다뤘다. 안보리는 반인도적 범죄를 국제형사재판소(ICC)에 회부할 권한이 있다. 그 안보리가 북한 인권 문제를 논의하고 의견을 모아가는 것은 김정은 정권의 간담을 서늘하게 만든다. 당장은 중국의 비토로 북한 정권의 ICC 회부가 성사되지 않고 있지만, 중국이 울타리를 치우는 날이 언제든 올수 있기 때문이다.
국제사회가 북한 인권 문제를 북한 핵 문제와 함께 총체적인 북한 체제의 문제로 인식하게 된 것은 지난 몇년간 한국 외교의 성과다. 김정은 정권이 핵 개발에 집착하면서 북한 주민들의 민생은 더 피폐해지고, 그로 인한 불만을 탄압하면서 인권유린은 더 잔혹해졌다는 것을 국제사회가 널리 알게 됐다. 이에 따른 국제사회의 결의는 몇년 전과는 차원이 완전히 다르다. 유엔 회원국들은 북한 정권을 정의의 심판대에 세워야 한다는 의지를 3년 연속 다지고 있다. 누구도 시계추를 거꾸로 돌릴 수 없는 상황이 됐다. 정권이 바뀌었다고 북한 인권 문제에 대한 정부 입장이 오락가락하는 일은 이제 국제적으로 용납되지 않는다. 앞으로는 회고록을 놓고 누구 말이 맞느냐고 하는 갑론을박도 없을 것이다.
그러나 북핵 문제에 대한 한국 외교의 성적은 초라하다. 버락 오바마 정부의 ‘전략적 인내’ 정책만 실패한 것이 아니다. 미 행정부의 대북 정책 기조에 '편승했다'는 표현이 지나치지 않은 한국 외교의 실패이기도 하다. 윤병세 외교 장관은 지난 2월 “새 대북 제재는 '끝장 결의'가 돼야 한다”고 투지를 다졌지만, 그로부터 7개월 뒤 북한은 보란 듯이 5차 핵실험을 감행했다.
한국 외교에는 그러나 반성과 회한을 찾아보기가 어렵다. 그래서 북핵 대처에 창의성과 돌파력이 부족한지 모르겠다. 애초 대북 제재에는 구멍이 많았다. 제재 이후에도 북한엔 핵을 개발할수 있는 현금과 물자가 유입됐다. 중국이 북한 봉쇄에 나서줄 것이라는 기대는 순진했다. 과도한 기대는 냉철한 현실 진단을 가로막는다. 제재안에 구멍이 많다는 것을 몰랐을까, 알고도 그냥 타협했던 것일까. 반성은 거기서 출발해야 한다.
북핵 문제의 주범은 누가 뭐래도 북한 정권이다. 대화를 거부한 채 오직 핵 개발에 몰두하고 있다. 그러나 바뀌지 않는 상대까지 변화시키는 것이 외교 아닌가. 이란 핵 협상 타결도 그런 외교의 산물이다.
내년 1월 출범하는 도널드 트럼프 정부는 북핵 문제에 대해 기존의 전략적 인내와는 다른 접근법을 수용하길 요구할 것이다. 미국과 중국은 벌써부터 충돌 수위를 높여가고 있다. 북핵 문제에서 중국의 협조를 받기는 더 어려워질지 모른다. 우리 외교는 그때 어떤 카드를 내밀 것인가.
이상렬 뉴욕 특파원