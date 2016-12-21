Speedy trials hold the key (국문)
불꽃 튀는 최순실 재판...집중심리제가 답이다
Dec 21,2016
A Seoul court held its first pretrial deliberation on Choi Soon-sil, the prime suspect on the unprecedented influence-peddling and power abuse scandal involving her and President Park Geun-hye. It was the same court in which former presidents Chun Doo Hwan and Roh Tae-woo were tried in 1996 for their bribery cases.
A pretrial does not require the presence of suspects, but Choi took the stand in white prison attire. It was the first time the public had a full view of the 60-year-old woman who shook the country and jeopardized Park’s presidency after wielding unfettered power in state affairs and who built riches through her mysterious influence over the president. It was obvious why she took the risk of making a public appearance after having denied her summoning to a parliamentary hearing on Dec.7.
On the stand, she vehemently defended herself and denied all 11 charges the prosecution accused her of. Three days earlier, President Park denied all the 13 accounts in her written response to the Constitutional Court.
Park and Choi share the same fate. The Constitutional Court’s ruling on Park and civil court judgment on Choi would affect each other.
The two suspects resorted to the same strategy, raising suspicions that somehow they could have coordinated their reactions through their lawyers.
Choi’s lawyer Lee Kyung-jae denied the eight charges against Choi on collusion with President Park’s senior secretary for policy coordination An Chong-bum. The charges include strong-arming local conglomerates to donate 77.4 billion won ($65.76 million) to two nonprofit organizations Choi headed and made Hyundai Motor sign a supply contract with a company she was involved with. The president claimed that Choi was a part of her “Kitchen Cabinet,” a term used to refer to a collection of unofficial advisers. She claimed that she did not seek personal interests and was not aware of Choi’s criminal activities. Choi’s trial is expected to be fiery and contentious.
All suspects have the right to defend themselves. But their strong defense raises questions whether the truth can be found soon. Choi’s trial will inevitably affect the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the legitimacy of Park’s impeachment. Park claims that the highest court must reach its final ruling after thorough consideration of the trails of Choi and others. The court must consider holding trials every day to speed up the process.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 20, Page 34
첫 재판서 11가지 혐의 전면 부인
박근혜 대통령 헌재 답변서와 상통
최씨 재판부, 매일 심리해 속결해야
어제 서울중앙지법 417호 대법정에서 최순실씨 첫 재판이 열렸다. 1996년 전두환·노태우 전 대통령이 비자금 사건으로 나란히 섰던 역사적 법정이다. 이날의 공판 준비기일은 신속한 재판을 위해 쟁점과 방향을 미리 결정하려고 연다. 피고인이 불출석해도 무방하다. 하지만 최씨는 직접 법정에 나왔다. 회색 죄수복 차림으로 대한민국을 뒤흔든 '보안 손님'' 비선 실세' 아줌마가 등장하는 장면은 전국에 생중계됐다. 이런 위험까지 감수하며 최씨가 나온 건 왜일까. 그는 지난 7일 국정조사특위에는 "재판중이고 건강이 안 좋다"며 증인 출석을 거부했었다.
이유는 금세 드러났다. 적극적 방어권 행사다. 이날 최씨는 자신을 기소한 검찰을 상대로 법률적 대반격을 개시했다. 공소장에 적시된 11가지 범죄 혐의에 대해 전부 사실이 아니라고 주장했다. 박 대통령이 지난 16일 헌법재판소에 낸 탄핵 심판 답변서를 통해 최씨, 안종범 전 정책조정수석 등과 뇌물·직권남용죄 공모 등 13가지 탄핵 사유를 전면 부인한 지 불과 사흘만의 일이다.
탄핵 심판대에 오른 박 대통령과 국정농단으로 법정에 선 최씨는 공동운명체다. 헌재 결정과 법원 판결이 서로 영향을 미치기 때문이다. 이런 절체절명의 순간에 박 대통령과 최씨는 동일한 전략으로 '통'한 셈이다. 두 사람 사이에 대리인을 통한 의견 교환이나 모종의 교감이 있었던 것 아니냐는 의심까지 갖게 한다.
최씨 측 이경재 변호사는 "박 대통령과 최씨, 안 전 수석의 3자 공모 혐의 8개, 최씨와 안 전 수석의 2자 공모 혐의 1개 등 공모 관계는 전부 사실이 아니다"고 주장했다. 세 사람이 공모, 대기업들을 압박해 미르·K스포츠재단 출연금 774억원을 모금하고 현대차에 납품계약 체결을 요구했다는 등의 공소사실을 부인한 것이다. 이는 박 대통령이 답변서에서 "국정 수행과정에서 최씨의 의견을 듣고 이를 국정에 일부 반영했더라도 미국의 '키친 캐비닛(Kitchen Cabinet)'처럼 여론 전달 통로로 활용한 것이다. 사익을 추구하지 않았고 최씨의 범죄를 알지 못했다"고 주장한 것과 궤를 같이한다.
한발 더 나가 이 변호사는 JTBC가 국정농단의 증거로 보도한 최씨 소유 태블릿 PC의 실체를 검증해 달라고 재판부에 요청했다. 최씨의 양형에 결정적 증거가 되는데도 실물을 한번도 보지 못했다고 주장하면서다. 여러 가지 쟁점을 두고 법정 공방이 치열할 것으로 보인다.
형사 사건에 직면한 두 피고인이 방어권을 행사하는 데에 왈가왈부할 권리는 누구에게도 없다. 반드시 보장되고 보호돼야 할 기본권이다. 다만 시국 수습을 위해 필요한 '조속한 시일내 진실 규명'이 가능한지가 문제다. 특히 이 재판의 선고 결과가 언제 나오고 마지막에 누가 웃느냐에 따라 헌재의 탄핵 재판도 심대한 영향을 받을 수밖에 없다. 현재 박 대통령 측은 "뇌물죄 등의 의혹은 최씨 등에 대한 1심 형사재판 절차에서 충분한 심리를 거친 후 결정돼야 한다"는 입장이다. 따라서 재판부는 가습기 살균제 사망 사건 때처럼 집중심리제를 통해 매일 재판을 여는 방법을 고민할 필요가 있다.