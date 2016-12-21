Heading for a split (국문)

A move to split the ruling Saenuri Party between lawmakers loyal to President Park Geun-hye and those who are not is gaining momentum after the loyalists plan to appoint four-term lawmaker Yoo Seong-min as head of an emergency committee to manage the embattled party.
After floor leader Chung Woo-taik, a member of the pro-Park faction, said his group would make a decision on the choice of Yoo in a couple of days, lawmakers who are not in the loyalist faction are more likely to leave the party than ever.
It is not easy to for the two factions to live under the same roof after so much friction over whether to vote for a motion to impeach the president. We can hardly find fault with a division of the ruling party because of its weird combination of legislators with distinctly different political inclinations.
The Saenuri is the only conservative party in Korea. If it really takes pride in its unique political status, it must clearly state reasons for the separation when considering the solid support it has received from voters in the past. A major factor in the division of the party is whether former Chairman Kim Moo-sung and former floor leader Yoo Seong-min will depart from the Saenuri at the same time. If followers of Kim and Yoo — both representing South and North Gyeongsang provinces, the home turf of Korean conservatism — join the divisive move, it could have a huge impact on our political scene.
Former Saenuri leader Kim wants to set up a new conservative party before inviting outgoing UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to join and let him compete with Yoo and other presidential hopefuls to represent the party in the next presidential election. Former floor leader Yoo also seems to be leaning toward the establishment of a new party to win the election. In the meantime, Saenuri lawmakers not loyal to the president are carefully measuring the public mood saying, “I will follow Yoo” or “I will leave the party when we can form a negotiation bloc in the National Assembly.” Former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and former Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Moon-soo — also aspirants to the presidency — must take a very prudent approach.
The pro-Park group wants to win the presidential election even if the party is split. They believe a single conservative candidate can be fielded when the time comes.
If they cannot present a grand vision for the future of conservatism, they have no other choice but to vanish into the dustbin of history, just as the liberal Uri Party did — just 45 months after its establishment in 2003.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 21, Page 34
새누리당 내 친박ㆍ비박 세력의 분당이 가시화되고 있다. 비박계의 ‘유승민 비상대책위원장’ 카드를 친박계가 거부할 움직임을 보이면서다. 친박계인 정우택 원내대표가 “2∼3일내에 (비대위원장을) 결정하겠다”고 하면서 이번 주 중 비박계의 집단 탈당은 초읽기인 분위기다. 박근혜 대통령 탄핵안에 대해 찬반으로 맞선 비박과 친박이 한지붕 두가족으로 살기란 쉽지 않다. 의원 개개인의 이념ㆍ성향이 뒤죽박죽인 잡탕 정당이 이 참에 노선에 따라 분화하는 재편의 과정을 탓할 수는 없다.
새누리당은 유일한 보수정당이다. 그간 보수 유권자들 지지로 지탱해왔던 새누리당으로선 ‘이혼’의 과정에서도 지지자들 앞에 떳떳한 명분을 내놓을 책임이 크다. 분당의 최대 변수는 김무성ㆍ유승민 전 원내대표의 동반 탈당 여부다. 지역적으로는 새누리당 본거지인 부산(PK)과 대구경북(TK)을 대표하는 정치세력이 함께 탈당할 경우 파괴력이 크다는 이유에서다. 김무성 전 대표는 제3지대의 보수신당을 만든 뒤 반기문 전 유엔사무총장을 영입해, 유승민ㆍ오세훈ㆍ남경필ㆍ원희룡 등과의 경선 흥행을 통해 선출된 후보로 재집권을 노린다는 속내다. 유승민 전 대표도 새 보수정당 창당은 불가피하다는 생각이 굳어지고 있다고 한다. 이 와중에 비박계 들은 “유승민 거취에 따르겠다” “원내교섭단체 20석이 되면 따라 나가겠다”며 눈치보기에 급급이다. 대선주자급인 오세훈 전 서울시장 ㆍ김문수 전 경기지사 등은 정치생명이 걸린 도박이라 더욱 몸을 사린다.
당내 친박들은 “분당이 돼 따로 가더라도 대선 직전 단일화해 재집권을 꾀해보자”는 생각이다. 동상이몽이자 재집권을 위한 정략과 자기 연명, 성찰없는 탐욕만 엿보인다. 명망과 지역외에 “왜 보수신당인가”에 대한 성찰과 고민은 찾아보기 어렵다. '새로운 보수’를 어떻게 재구축할 수 있을지 비전을 제시하지 못한다면 역사 속에 부침했던 수많은 ‘파생 상품’ 꼴이 날 수밖에 없다. ‘100년 정당’을 꿈꾼다며 집권여당에서 뛰쳐나간 열린우리당이 정체성 혼란에 우왕좌왕하다 3년9개월만에 간판을 내린 것처럼 말이다.