Bird flu hurt egg prices

Shoppers select eggs at the Yangjae branch of Hanaro Mart in southern Seoul on Tuesday. On the same day, several discount chains imposed purchase limits per customer and price increases, as the egg supply continues its steep fall. An outbreak of influenza has hurt supply. Lotte Mart limited purchases to one set of 30 eggs per customer and raised its prices 12.2 percent, saying the decision was inevitable with the egg supply having been cut into half. Rising egg prices are expected to deal a blow to the bakery industry as well. [YONHAP]