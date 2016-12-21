Record price for Samsung for third day

Seoul’s main bourse went above the 2,040 level on Tuesday after a one-day dip, led by foreign investors purchasing large-cap shares, including Samsung Electronics, which topped its all-time high for the third straight trading day.The benchmark Kospi closed at 2,041.94 Tuesday, up 3.55 points, or 0.2 percent, from the previous trading day.Foreign investors were the main players Tuesday, buying stock worth 56.2 billion won ($47 million). Foreigners went on a buying spree for electricity and electronics, acquiring 27.6 billion won in shares from the sector. A greater incline, however, was offset by retailer investors, who sold off 31.2 billion won in shares. Institutional investors also offloaded shares worth 26.7 billion won.“There is high possibility for (the Kospi) to continue its rally this week on the back of an upbeat belief that the global economy could recover and in positive momentum among local companies,” Lee Hyun-joo, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.By sector, machinery went up 2.4 percent while construction followed the trend with a 1.4 percent increase. Communications inched up 1.2 percent while food and beverages nudged down 0.8 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was up 0.95 percent to reach 1,812,000 won, breaking the record set the previous day by 7,000 won. While in session, the smart phone maker’s shares were traded as high as 1,820,000 won. The upward momentum came from market speculation that the company may report better earnings for the fourth quarter than previously anticipated.The secondary Kosdaq snapped its eight day rally and fell 4.78 points, or 0.8 percent, to 617.99. The fall was led by pharmaceuticals, which went down 1.5 percent. Celltrion, a health care company, slumped 2.42 percent to 105,000 won on Tuesday.While Meditox inched down 0.28 percent, Komipharm plummeted 4.58 percent to 33,300 won.The Korean won rose 0.6 percent to 1,193.4 won on the dollar.Three-year government bonds pushed up two basis points to 1.71 percent. The 10-year treasury, on the contrary, slipped one basis point to 2.16 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]