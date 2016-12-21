KPGA reveals schedule; next year is going to be a big one

The Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA) announced the schedule of the Korean Tour on Tuesday.The KPGA announced two more tournaments than this year, and revealed an additional three. “The three unsigned tournaments are hefty tournaments that on average have more than one billion won ($84,000) prize pools,” said KPGA general manager Park Ho-yun.Yang Hwee-bu, president of the KPGA, said, “If it becomes 18 tournaments, the total size of the prize money set makes it the most opulent year in KPGA history.” Previously, the largest KPGA prize pool in a year was 13.2 billion won in 2011.There are currently two regional tours, in North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang, and next year will feature three additional tours in Jeolla, Busan and Jeju, each at 500 million won prize pools.The top two persons are eligible to participate in The Open Championships. The KPGA championship was also moved to June.BY SUNG HO-JUN [enational@joongang.co.kr]