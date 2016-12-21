Diplomat returns home from Chile to face probe

A South Korean diplomat accused of sexually harassing two teenage girls in Chile returned home Tuesday to face investigation by the foreign ministry, a diplomatic source said.The embassy official in charge of cultural affairs was accused of making improper physical contact with a 14-year-old Chilean girl in September while teaching Korean.A Chilean broadcaster also aired on Sunday (local time) the scene of his sexual abuse of another female, a 20-year-old woman posing as an underage girl, captured by hidden camera early this month, sparking public fury in the Latin American country.“The diplomat is known to have returned home … in accordance with our summons,” the source said on condition of anonymity.The foreign ministry plans to conduct an investigation immediately. The ministry earlier said that it will deal with the case with “no tolerance” with plans to push for a disciplinary measure and criminal charges.The South Korean government rushed to alleviate the fury in Chile. Its Ambassador to Chile Yu Ji-eun issued an apology to the victim, her family and the Chilean people, and promised a thorough investigation and stern actions in accordance.On Monday, the foreign ministry invited the Chilean ambassador to provide a detailed explanation of what actions the government will take against the diplomat. [YONHAP]