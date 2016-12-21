2016.12.21 Hotel events

The Imperial Palace Seoul Hotel Lobby Lounge Delmar is hosting Jazz Merry Christmas Party and everyone is invited. The party will serve a 5-course dinner including steak with lobster and free-flowing wine. A live jazz carol concert, games, and lucky draw events are in order. Jazz Merry Christmas Party at Delmar is on Christmas Eve from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and the ticket price is 125,000 won ($105) per person.Imperial Palace Seoul: (02)3440-8000640 Eonju-ro, southern Seoulwww.imperialpalace.co.krMillennium Seoul Hilton is pleased to announce the next highly anticipated Wine and Cheese Club event, which will take place on Wednesday, in the Grand Ballroom. The 89th edition of this popular event will feature spectacular wines from Farnese, one of Italy’s most illustrious wineries, dating back to the Renaissance, when this noble family’s wines would appear on the finest tables in Europe.The wine tasting will feature a select list of white and red wines that will include: Fantini Primo Malvasia Chardonnay, Fantini Pinot Grigio, Fantini Sangiovese Merlot, Fantini Montepulciano D’Abruzzo, among others.The Wine and Cheese Club meeting commences with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m., and will be followed by a tasting. After, guests are invited to partake in a delicious Wine and Cheese Light Supper. The price for this event is 65,000 won per person. Reservations are required. The Wine and Cheese Club has a business attire dress code. Smoking is not permitted during this event.Millennium Seoul Hilton: (02) 317-3000Namdaemun-ro 5-ga, central Seoulwww.seoul.hilton.co.krSheraton Grand Incheon Hotel presents a festive and authentic special menu at its Italian restaurant BENE that is not to miss. As a year-end special, BENE offers a series of homemade style Italian cuisine until the end of this month. Start with a cup of sweet Vin Chaud and enjoy the main dishes of Alaskan King crab and fresh oysters from Tongyeong, apple soup with fragrant cinnamon, turkey roulade and charcoal-grilled steak followed by a decent piece of pumpkin pie: all of this at 90,000 won. Also, every Saturday this month, except for Dec. 24, becomes more special with a dinner buffet. For the main dish, either lobster, sirloin, tenderloin, abalone, lamb, or Chef’s Choice are all available for you to choose from. This promotion is divided into two seatings: the first seating is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the second part followed from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The festive dinner buffet is available at 80,000 won.Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel: (032) 835-1000153 Convensia-Road, Incheonwww.sheratongrandincheon.com