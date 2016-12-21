Searching for a truly boutique hotel : Creating spaces for visitors looking for stylish places to stay

Hotel 28’s lobby in Myeong-dong looks like a film set to provide guests an experience that they rarely see at other hotels. [JOONGANG ILBO]

1. At Hotel Glad Live Gangnam guests can party in the lobby every night after 9 p.m. 2. At Hotel Cappuccino, guests can bring their dogs to stay overnight. 3. Ibis Style Myeongdong has set up one of its front desk walls to look like a movie set with screens. [JOONGANG ILBO]

The term boutique is typically used to describe a certain kind of shop and hotel featuring stylish and sophisticated goods and services. More and more the term is being used to describe hotels that strive to create their own distinct look with unique decorations, interior design elements and services more commonly found overseas.With the growing number of hotels in Seoul, many are trying to compete by presenting themselves as “boutique” hotels. With the growing numbers of foreign travelers since 2010, the number of hotels in Seoul has skyrocketed thanks to loosened up regulations from the city government encouraging companies to construct hotels and other lodging options. The number of registered hotels in Seoul was about 148 in 2011, but the number has jumped to 329.The hotel industry in Korea is struggling to come to a consensus over a definition of what qualifies as a boutique hotel. Even some large-scale luxury hotels including W Seoul Walkerhill Hotel, considered a five-star hotel, call themselves boutique hotels, while some motels that charge about 30,000 won ($25) a night also claim the label. A mobile application which finds nearby lodging options called Daily Hotel has a “boutique” hotel category, but most of the options under it are what most would consider motels.“We call small- and medium-sized hotels and some motels that score high in terms of customer satisfaction with interior design and service boutique hotels,” said Shin In-shik, president of the company that makes the application.Although the definition remains unclear in Korea, some international companies have strict regulations regarding how certain lodging options are classified as boutique hotels.Hotel consulting company HVS, based in London, defines a boutique hotel as a hotel with fewer than 100 rooms, which provides very detailed services to a small number of customers. It also states that a hotel should have distinct construction, style and design characteristics.The term seems to have been widely used starting from the 1980s in the United States and the United Kingdom.“Some wealthy customers were getting tired of all the same services and atmosphere at large hotel chains and started to look for new experiences,” said Yu Gyeong-dong, a hotel consultant.“And boutique hotels appeared to satiate such needs.”The Library Hotel in New York, which has different designs for each of its rooms, and the London’s Blakes Hotel, designed by actor and designer Anouska Hempel, are two of the best examples of boutique hotels. These hotels, even during the low season, charge around 400,000 won per night.Although Korea does not yet have a boutique hotel to promote internationally, the arrival of new hotels that could become globally known are making the market more fruitful for local customers.Some of the hotels are designed to look like a movie set, while some others are known for having high-quality restaurants whose quality rivals that of five-star hotels. With such unique characteristics, all of these hotels keep one thing in mind: service.While small-sized companies are trying to build their brands with boutique hotels, established hotels have also jumped into launching their own specialized boutique hotels. Kolon Group opened Hotel Cappuccino, which allows customers to bring their dogs along with them when they stay. Out of 141 rooms, six allow dogs. Hotel Glad Live Gangnam, opened by Daelim Group in September, has become a hot place for a night out as it turns the entire lobby to a lounge bar with D.J. performances that start at 9 p.m. every day. Lotte Hotel also opened L7 in January to attract more people in their 20s and 30s, and the brightly colored interiors make many feel like they are at a pop art exhibition.Ibis Style Myeongdong, a sub-brand of Accor Group, also decorates its lobby with a movie theme, with screens and artwork inspired by Korean film.“What’s more important here is how customers define hotels than what hotels call themselves,” said Kim Seong-ho, a general manager at Handpicked Hotel in Sangdo-dong, southwestern Seoul.“It is crucial that we offer new options to customers over things related to clothing, food, and lodging.”BY CHOI SEUNG-PYO [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]부티크. 세련된 옷이나 액세서리를 파는 작은 가게를 뜻한다. 인터넷 검색창에 이 단어를 넣으면 ‘호텔’이 연관 검색어로 따라붙는다. 해외 검색 사이트에서 영어로 ‘Boutique’를 입력해도 마찬가지다. 한국에서나 해외에서나 작지만 세련된 호텔을 찾는 여행자가 그만큼 많다는 뜻이다.한국, 아니 서울은 지금 부티크 호텔 전성시대다. 외국인 관광객이 급증한 2010년 이후 서울시내 호텔 수가 크게 늘었다. 정부가 특별법을 제정해 호텔 건립 규제를 풀어주면서다. 2011년 148개에 불과했던 관광호텔이 현재 329개로 갑절 이상 늘었다. 경쟁이 치열해지니 시설·서비스를 차별화한 호텔이 속속 등장했다. 이 과정에서 부티크 호텔을 표방하는 호텔이 부쩍 늘었다.부티크 호텔에 대한 정의는 또렷하지 않다. 5성급 W 서울 워커힐을 부티크 호텔로 꼽는가 하면, 하룻밤 3만원 수준인 모텔이 스스로 부티크 호텔이라 주장하기도 한다. 모바일 숙박 앱 데일리호텔에는 ‘부티크’라는 목록이 따로 있지만 대부분 모텔이다. 데일리호텔 신인식 대표는 “세련된 인테리어와 좋은 서비스로 고객만족도가 높은 중소형 호텔과 일부 모텔을 부티크로 명명하고 있다”고 말했다.한국에선 모호하지만 세계적으로 통용되는 부티크 호텔 기준이 있다. 옥스포드 사전엔 “스타일리시한 소규모 호텔”이라고 올라있다. 영국 런던에 본사를 둔 호텔 컨설팅 기업 HVS는 “객실이 100개 이하인 소규모 독립 호텔로, 소수 고객에게 섬세한 서비스를 제공한다. 건축·디자인적 개성이 뚜렷해야 한다”고 정의한다. 디자인 혹은 디자이너스 호텔, 라이프스타일 호텔이라는 말과 혼용하기도 한다.어원을 거슬러올라가면 부티크 호텔이라는 용어는 1980년대 미국과 영국에서 쓰기 시작했다. 호텔 컨설턴트 유경동씨는 “대형 체인호텔의 천편일률적 서비스와 분위기에 질린 중산층·부유층 고객이 색다른 경험을 찾기 시작했고 이들의 욕구를 충족시켜 준 게 부티크 호텔이었다”며 “디자인적 특성보다 고객과 문화·예술적 감성을 공유하는 게 기존 호텔과 달랐다”고 설명한다. 모든 객실마다 디자인이 서로 다른 뉴욕 라이브러리 호텔, 배우이자 디자이너인 아누스카 헴펠이 설계한 런던 블레이크 호텔이 대표적이다. 이 호텔들은 비수기에도 1박 요금이 40만원을 웃돈다.우리에겐 아직 세계적으로 자랑할 만한 부티크 호텔이 없다. 그럼에도 주목할 만한 호텔은 속속 등장하고 있다. 영화 세트장 같은 호텔이 있는가 하면, 특급호텔 수준의 레스토랑을 갖춘 호텔도 있다. 개성은 제각각이지만 공통점이 있다. 호텔의 기본기인 환대 정신이 뚜렷하다는 점이다. 핸드픽트호텔 김성호 총지배인은 “스스로 호텔을 어떻게 정의하느냐보다 손님이 우리를 어떻게 부르느냐가 중요하다”며 “의식주 전반에 걸쳐 고객에게 새로운 제안을 하는 게 중요하다”고 말했다.연말이다. 한해 동안 수고한 자신에게 특별한 선물을 하고 싶다면 부티크 호텔을 찾아가보자. 하룻밤 깊은 잠만 자도 좋지만 세련된 디자인, 아늑한 분위기 속에서 잊지 못할 추억을 만들 수 있을 것이다.글=최승표·양보라 기자 bora@joongang.co.kr