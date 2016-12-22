Skipping fried eggs for fried rice? (국문)

I went grocery shopping at Hanaro Mart in Yangjae-dong in southern Seoul last weekend. The egg shelves were nearly empty, and I quickly took one of the few remaining cases. Two days later, it was announced that shoppers are limited to one case of eggs.
Eggs are a beloved staple on the table, affordable and nutritious. Only a month ago, a case of 30 eggs was priced at 5,048 won ($4.20), and people could have quality protein for less than 200 won per egg. Families with children and elderly and even people who live alone and do little cooking never fail to buy eggs when shopping for groceries.
An egg contains 7 grams of protein, and 30 grams of pork shoulder contains the same amount and yet cost three times more.
Eggs last three to four weeks at most when refrigerated. But people are feeling anxious, looking for stores that sell eggs for less and stocking up.
Eggs can be found virtually everywhere. In neighborhood diners, 1,500-won gimbap (seaweed-rolled rice) contains egg strips. Large corporations would procure eggs from contracted farmers, but small businesses simply cannot secure eggs they need regardless of the price.
A few months ago, Korean eggs were exported to Hong Kong by air as Korea was free of bird flu (AI). Due to the limited land size, Hong Kong imports 70 percent of its eggs from the United States, China and Japan.
Now, the situation has changed. As a result of the devastating failure to prevent AI here, Korea now has to import eggs from other countries. The government plans to subsidize air shipment costs to import eggs and chickens that can lay eggs. The United States, Canada, Spain, Australia and New Zealand are being considered.
But the eggs in these countries are more expensive than Korean eggs even without shipping costs. A Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs official said that even when imported eggs are flown in, the shipping costs would not be subsidized. Also, authorities have decided to receive deliveries by air but not from where, how much and when. For now, Koreans can’t enjoy affordable and safe eggs.
How about the growing distrust of the government, as we can’t even feel assured to consume eggs? In 2014, a case of 30 eggs rose to 7,000 won due to an AI outbreak, and now, it is a matter of time before we break another record. Is it because of the political turmoil? Or did the authorities never have the capacity to prevent a crisis? The same crisis is repeated year after year, and the government must answer to consumers. It is simply too sad to skip fried eggs over our kimchi fried rice.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 21, Page 34
*The author is the deputy industrial news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHOI JI-YOUNG
지난 주말 양재동 하나로마트에 장을 보러 갔다. 계란 매대가 휑했다. 대여섯개 남은 10개들이 박스 중 하나를 재빨리 집어들며 씁쓸함을 떨칠 수 없었다. 아니나 다를까, 그 이틀 후 1인당 1판 밖에 못 산다는 판매 제한조치가 내려졌다.
계란은 서민의 벗이다. 이처럼 싸고도 완전한 식품이 또 있을까 싶다. 불과 한 달 전만 해도 소매점에서 30개 한판에 5408원이었으니, 한 알에 얼추 200원이 안 되는 돈으로 서민들도 양질의 단백질을 먹을 수 있었다. 어린이나 어르신 있는 집들, 심지어 다른 반찬 하나 사지 않는 1인 가구에도 계란은 필수 구매 품목이었다.
계란 한 알에 든 단백질 약 7g을 일반 돼지고기 목심으로 섭취하려면 얼추 30g, 약 600원 정도가 드니 다른 고기에 비해 3분의 1 값이다.
사실 계란은 냉장 보관해도 최대 보관 기한이 약 3~4주 정도다. 쌓아 놓는다고 오래 보관할 수 없는 신선 식품이다. 그런데도 한푼이라도 더 싼 곳을 찾아 사재기에 나서고 있으니 서민들이 느끼는 불안감이 얼마나 큰 지를 알 수 있다.
계란은 안 들어가는 곳은 거의 없다. 골목상권 식당의 1500원짜리 김밥에도 지단이 들어간다. 대기업들이야 계약 농가에서 어떻게든 조달하겠지만 소규모 상인들은 값 상승 감수는 고사하고, 제품을 못 구해 발을 동동 구르고 있다.
몇 달 전만 해도 한국 계란은 AI 청정국 것이라며 홍콩으로 항공 수출까지 했었다. 땅덩이가 좁아 양계장이 부족한 홍콩은 계란 총 소비량의 70% 가까이를 미국ㆍ일본ㆍ중국으로부터 수입한다.
그런데 상황이 바뀌었다. 한국은 조류독감(AI) 방역의 총체적 실패로 수출은커녕 항공기로 계란을 들여와야 하는 처지가 됐다. 정부는 항공운송료를 지원하고 알 낳는 닭과 계란을 수입한다는 방침이다. 미국ㆍ캐나다ㆍ스페인ㆍ호주ㆍ뉴질랜드 등이 수입국으로 검토된다. 하지만 이들 국가서 파는 계란은 운송료를 더하지 않더라도 한국 계란에 비해 고가다. 농림축산식품부 관계자는 “항공 수입을 하더라도 운송료 전체를 다 지원해주는 일은 없을 것”이란 입장이다. 항공으로 온다는 방침만 정해졌지 어디서 얼만큼 언제부터 들여올지 정해진 건 아직 없다고 밝혔다. 당분간 서민들이 계란 안심하고 싸게 먹을 일은 없어졌다.
계란 하나도 마음 놓고 살 수 없게 된 시민들이 정부에 느끼는 불신을 어떻게 할 것인가. 2014년에도 AI 창궐로 30개에 7000원대 중반까지 갔는데, 이제 이 최고가를 경신하는 건 시간 문제다. 어수선한 시국이라 이리 된 것인지, 원래 제대로 방역 대처를 할 능력이 없는 건지. 그래서 해마다 이런 일을 되풀이할 건 지를 묻는 소비자들에게 답할 책임은 정부에 있다. 김치볶음밥에 계란 후라이 하나 못 얹어 먹어서야 너무 서글프지 않은가.
최지영 산업부 부데스크