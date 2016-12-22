Stop populist pledges (국문)
포퓰리즘 공약 쏟아내는 더민주, 거두는 게 마땅하다
Dec 22,2016
The main opposition Minjoo Party of Korea vowed to overthrow the decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (Thaad) and Korea-Japan military intelligence-sharing pact in its listing of 12 agendas in the wake of public outrage over the scandal involving the president and her impeachment. It proposed to extend commercial building contracts to 10 years from current five and create corporate donation of 1 trillion won ($839.8 million) in the Korea-China Free Trade Agreement to fund farmers and fishers.
The party pledged to push ahead with the agenda before April when the presidential election will be scheduled if the Constitutional Court rules in favor of the National Assembly’s impeachment against President Park Geun-hye. It is a pity that the main opposition party, which commands the largest share in the legislature, is resorting to populism by riding on the incapabilities of the ruling party.
A responsible party should try to reflect in public policies the disgruntlement unleashed in a climate that led to impeachment. But its set of proposals could jeopardize the genuineness of the peaceful public protests. Thaad and the Korea-Japan military information-sharing pact are minimal protections against growing North Korean nuclear and missile threat. The opposition has long contested the two options, without any alternative ideas.
Korea would have to take diplomatic procedures if it wants to break an inter-government agreement. National credibility and the Korea-U.S. alliance could be seriously impaired if Seoul attempts to nullify inter-government pacts. We would be merely doing China a favor by nullifying the decision to bring the U.S. antimissile system.
The proposals on commercial building rentals and the rural community fund are equally contentious. It is wrong to demand another corporate donation when large companies are still reeling from the controversy over their forced donations to nonprofit funds headed by the president’s friend. The longer-term goal of establishing a civilian legislative system also could raise legal questions. What is the use of elected legislature and local assemblies?
The public protests were aimed to dethrone a shameful president, not to prosecute the policies under the administration. We never authorized the opposition to overthrow the key policies of President Park. The opposition must remember that it too could face public backlash if it merely chases populism.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 21, Page 34
더불어민주당이 발표한 '촛불혁명 12대 입법·정책 과제' 중 사드 배치, 한·일 군사보호정보보호협정 중단은 시급한 당면 과제로 분류돼 있다. 상가 임대차계약 갱신 연한을 5년에서 10년으로 늘리고, 기업 출연금으로 1조원의 한·중자유무역협정(FTA) 상생기금을 조성해 농어민을 지원한다는 것도 마찬가지다. 민주당은 이런 내용의 법안을 "내년 4월쯤으로 예상되는 대선 이전에 모두 관철하겠다"고 다짐했다. 가뜩이나 여당이 지리멸렬한 상황에서 정국 주도권을 쥔 제 1 야당이 이런 식으로 포퓰리즘에 앞장서고 있으니 안타깝고 걱정스럽다.
책임 있는 정당이 박근혜 대통령 탄핵 소추 과정에서 표출된 민심을 정책적으로 수용하고 입법 과제를 정리하는 건 필요한 일이다. 하지만 내용과 방향이 촛불의 순수성을 훼손하는 것이라면 문제다. 사드나 한·일 군사보호정보보호협정은 북한 핵과 미사일로부터 우리를 방어하기 위한 최소한의 대응 조치다. 장기간 논란 속에 야당은 두 현안을 일관되게 반대했지만 대안이 뭔지 밝힌 적은 한 번도 없다. 게다가 정부가 체결한 조약이나 협정을 파기하려면 외교 절차를 따라야 한다. 이렇게 일방적으로 번복하겠다니 한·미 동맹 균열이나 국제적 신뢰 상실은 어쩌겠다는 것인가. 중국에서 나오는 "사드 탄핵"과 다를 바 없는 주장이다.
반(反)시장적이란 비판을 받는 상가 임대차보호법 개정이나 농어촌상생기금법 처리도 크게 다르지 않다. 미르·K 스포츠재단 파문으로 기업의 준조세를 없애야 한다는 마당에 또다시 법으로 기금 모금을 강제하겠다는 것은 어이없는 일이다. 중장기 과제에 포함된 시민의회 제도 도입 역시 위헌·위법적 포퓰리즘이란 지적을 피해가기 어렵다. 그럴 거라면 국민이 선출한 국회와 지방의회는 왜 필요한지 모를 일이다.
촛불 민심은 박 대통령을 탄핵한 것이지 외교안보 등의 정책을 탄핵한 게 아니다. 박근혜 정책이라면 무엇이든 뒤집을 수 있다는 권한을 야당에 준 것도 아니다. 야당은 정신차려야 한다. 포퓰리즘 공약은 당장 거둬들이는 게 마땅하다.