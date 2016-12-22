Cooperation guaranteed

Hwang Rok, chairman and CEO of the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund, right, and Mohammed Al-Ja’fari, director general of the Jordan Deposit Insurance Corporation, hold up an agreement on mutual cooperation in improving credit guarantee programs at the Korean fund’s headquarters in Daegu on Tuesday. The cooperation is part of the Korean Finance Ministry’s initiative to share knowledge and experience about guaranteeing the finances of small and medium-sized businesses with other countries. Current partners include Vietnam, Mongolia, Indonesia and Kazakhstan. The Korea Credit Guarantee Fund hopes its system can be adopted as a global standard. [KOREA CREDIT GUARANTEE FUND]