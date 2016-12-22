Ford Korea recalling Explorers for problems with suspension

Ford Sales & Service Korea, the local importer and distributor of Ford vehicles, will recall certain model year Ford Explorer SUVs sold in the country for a problem related to the cars’ suspension, the transportation ministry said Wednesday.The recall affects 489 Explorer cars produced between Jan. 17 and May 31, 2014, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.The ministry said the toe link in the rear suspension of the vehicle may not have been welded properly, possibly causing it to break. The driver could lose control of the vehicle, which in turn could lead to accidents, it added.Free repairs will be available starting Friday at Ford Sales & Service Korea service centers, and those who have already fixed the problem at their own expense could have the cost reimbursed. Yonhap