Korean Air pilots’ union strike is set to cancel over 130 flights

The pilots’ union of Korean Air, the nation’s largest airline, is set to begin a 10-day strike today. The walkout is expected to halt service on 135 passenger flights through the end of December, the company said Wednesday.The union decided to go on strike last week after wage negotiations, which have been ongoing since last year, failed. While the union requested a 29 percent pay increase, Korean Air said it could only offer a 1.9 percent raise, which non-union pilots agreed to accept.Among international flights, those bound for Japan, China and the Middle East will be affected. Domestic flights will operate at 85 percent capacity during the strike, while flights to Jeju will be maintained at 90 percent.The strike is expected to incur roughly 10 billion won ($8.4 million) in profit loss for the airline, according to projections by Daishin Securities.