Shinhan Bank expands, with two more branches in India

Shinhan Bank opened two banks in India, further expanding overseas.The Korean bank on Wednesday said it opened its fifth branch in Ranga Reddy and its sixth branch in Ahmedabad.As a result, Shinhan has the largest number of branches among Korean banks in India. It currently has branches in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kanchipuram and Pune. Shinhan also said it has named Srikrishna Narayan as the managing director of the Ranga Reddy branch. Narayan has been working for Shinhan Bank since the Mumbai branch opened in 1995. Ahmedabad is home to many large automakers including General Motors and India’s own Tata Motors.“With strong economic growth [in India], we plan to enhance our localization sales while also adopting innovative fintech systems that would raise the convenience of customers,” said Woo Young-woong, executive vice president.