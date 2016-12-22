Seoul shares slip as Samsung stock falls

Seoul’s main bourse saw a slight decrease on Wednesday as Samsung Electronics shares declined for the first time in four days.The benchmark Kospi closed at 2,037.96 Wednesday, down 3.98 points, or 0.2 percent, from the previous trading day.Institutional investors offloaded shares worth 69.4 billion won ($58 million) on Wednesday while retailer investors sold off 7.7 billion won in stocks. However, foreign investors continued their buying spree, purchasing 78.0 billion won in shares on Wednesday. The investors bought 40.5 billion won from chemical companies and 37 billion won in transportation and shipping shares.By sector, while large- and midcap shares inched down 0.2 percent each and small caps gained 0.1 percent. Insurance slid 4.2 percent, led by behemoths Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance and Dongbu Fire Insurance, while steel and metal inched up 1.4 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics snapped its run to decline 0.39 percent to close at 1,805,000 on Wednesday. Samsung’s insurance provider Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance plummeted 6.29 percent to 275,500 won, while Dongbu Fire Insurance plunged 7.2 percent to 64,400 won, mainly due to the regulation changes announced Wednesday on certain types of insurance products.Memory-chip maker SK Hynix fell 0.33 percent to 45,000 won.On the other hand, auto-parts maker Hyundai Mobis climbed 2.32 percent to 265,000 won while LG Chemicals gained 1.93 percent to 263,500.“The Kospi is likely to remain in a tight range without big movement although there is a positive rally in the global market including the U.S,” said Lee Yeong-gon, a Hana Financial Investment analyst.The secondary Kosdaq added 0.64 points, or 0.1 percent to 618.63, despite pharmaceutical shares’ 1 percent drop. Celltrion, Meditox and Komipharm all fell, down 1.9 percent to 103,000 won, 1.51 percent to 345,200 won and 1.95 percent to 32,650 each.The Korean won closed at 1,193.9 won against the dollar, down 0.5 won.Three-year government bonds pushed down three basis points to 1.69 percent. The 10-year treasury also slipped, down five basis points to 2.11 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]