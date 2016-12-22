Celebrities reveal the childhood gifts that got away
NEW YORK - Sometimes, Santa leaves scars, by way of kid-coveted gifts that never landed under the tree.
And sometimes, the big guy in the red suit just gets it wrong. Ask Will Smith.
“My sister got the Easy-Bake Oven instead of me,” he said promoting his movie “Collateral Beauty.”
“I don’t know why they don’t give boys Easy-Bake Ovens, you know? Boys should be able to cook stuff, so that was actually a tragedy from my youth, that my sister got the Easy-Bake Oven and I didn’t,” Smith joked.
For Jennifer Aniston, who co-stars in “Office Christmas Party,” the elusive holiday gift of Christmas Past amounted to Barbie denied. Or at least part of Barbie.
“The Barbie head,” to be exact, to which co-star Jason Bateman wondered on a red carpet: “Just the head?”
Aniston: “Yeah, the bust. Remember? The hair could grow. You could pull out the hair and then you could cut it. Paint makeup on it.”
The still-not-sure Bateman: “So a life-sized bust?”
“Yeah,” she replied.
It was personal for country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini.
“I swear every year me and my mom went to go see ‘The Nutcracker,’ she recalled. “I’ve never told this story before. Every year I wanted one of the big tutus, like the big straight-out sequined tutus, and so one year I wrote a letter to Santa very seriously and very well-spoken, and I said: ‘I need a tutu because I’ve gone to `The Nutcracker’ like seven years in a row, my last name is Ballerini, I’m basically a ballerina and I need a tutu.’ And I didn’t get one.”
That’s not the saddest story ever told for the pet-obsessed, including the younger self of Naomie Harris, who co-stars in “Moonlight.”
“I really wanted a dog and I never got a dog and my mom got me a rabbit instead, but a rabbit is not a dog and that was really disappointing,” she said. AP