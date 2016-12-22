Celebrities reveal the childhood gifts that got away

NEW YORK - Sometimes, Santa leaves scars, by way of kid-coveted gifts that never landed under the tree.And sometimes, the big guy in the red suit just gets it wrong. Ask Will Smith.“My sister got the Easy-Bake Oven instead of me,” he said promoting his movie “Collateral Beauty.”“I don’t know why they don’t give boys Easy-Bake Ovens, you know? Boys should be able to cook stuff, so that was actually a tragedy from my youth, that my sister got the Easy-Bake Oven and I didn’t,” Smith joked.For Jennifer Aniston, who co-stars in “Office Christmas Party,” the elusive holiday gift of Christmas Past amounted to Barbie denied. Or at least part of Barbie.“The Barbie head,” to be exact, to which co-star Jason Bateman wondered on a red carpet: “Just the head?”Aniston: “Yeah, the bust. Remember? The hair could grow. You could pull out the hair and then you could cut it. Paint makeup on it.”The still-not-sure Bateman: “So a life-sized bust?”“Yeah,” she replied.It was personal for country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini.“I swear every year me and my mom went to go see ‘The Nutcracker,’ she recalled. “I’ve never told this story before. Every year I wanted one of the big tutus, like the big straight-out sequined tutus, and so one year I wrote a letter to Santa very seriously and very well-spoken, and I said: ‘I need a tutu because I’ve gone to `The Nutcracker’ like seven years in a row, my last name is Ballerini, I’m basically a ballerina and I need a tutu.’ And I didn’t get one.”That’s not the saddest story ever told for the pet-obsessed, including the younger self of Naomie Harris, who co-stars in “Moonlight.”“I really wanted a dog and I never got a dog and my mom got me a rabbit instead, but a rabbit is not a dog and that was really disappointing,” she said. AP