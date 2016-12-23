More E-Mart customers buy on mobile devices

E-Mart’s online revenue from mobile purchases surpassed sales the retailer generated via other devices, the company said Thursday.Data collected by the company through Dec. 15 showed that 55.5 percent of all E-Mart online sales were made on a mobile device. It is the first time mobile revenue surpassed sales made through the website.Mobile sales have grown rapidly in the last five years: In 2012, a mere 1.5 percent of sales came from mobile. That number soared to 24.6 percent two years later and doubled in the next two years to exceed 50 percent this year. During the first two weeks of this month, mobile revenue reached 60 percent for the first time.Mobile orders were made the most between 8 p.m. and midnight. Website orders were most frequently placed from noon to 4 p.m., when people older than 30 are in front of their computer terminals at work.Eight out of 10 shoppers on E-Mart mobile platform were women, but just 70 percent of web shoppers were. More than half of mobile consumers were in their 30s.While they came first in terms of buyers at 51.7 percent, consumers in their 40s made up 30.4 percent of buyers, followed by 20somethings (9.9 percent), those in their 50s (6.5 percent) and 60s (1.1 percent).By product sector, fresh food was the most common mobile purchase. This year, 61.4 percent of fresh-food orders were made via mobile, a twofold increase from 28 percent in 2014. Overall, however, website orders for fresh food have fallen, which implies that trend of buying fresh food on mobile is increasingly becoming common among modern consumers who are familiar with smart phones.“This year’s statistics clearly demonstrate that the shopping trend, even for fresh food purchases, is moving from computer websites to mobile,” said Kim Ye-chul, a manager for E-Mart Mall.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]