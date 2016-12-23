Jobs in Japan

Employees of Japanese companies greet Korean applicants at a two-day job fair at COEX, southern Seoul, on Thursday.This is the first time a large-scale job fair is geared exclusively toward Japanese companies.The job fair is organized by the Ministry of Employment and Labor and the Human Resources Development Service of Korea.According to the organizers, interest in the job fair has been high with 2,000 applicants taking advantage of early registration. An additional 830 or so students from 22 colleges signed up for group visits.Leading companies specializing in Japan are giving consultations at 17 booths including Pasona Korea and Mynavi. [YONHAP]