Naver selects three start-ups for its accelerator program

Tech giant Naver’s accelerator D2 Startup Factory has invested in three start-ups, the company said Thursday. All three - Elice, Nexpress and Buzzmusiq - are associated with artificial intelligence or new materials.Elice provides an online education platform that combines software education with artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its education program, already used at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, offers feedback according to each user’s level of understanding.Nexpress manufactures flexible, sticky new material that is crucial for devices in robotics and health care. Their current project is development of skin care devices that can be attached to the skin.Buzzmusiq’s specialty is a song-recommendation algorithm that presents playlists using artificial intelligence. The suggestions are based not only on the user’s individual taste, but his or her current situation as perceived by smartphone sensors.D2 Startup Factory has supported nine start-ups since its establishment in 2015 and provides workspace, professional feedback, collaborative opportunities with Naver and marketing support. The accelerator recently received applicants from start-ups engaged in machine learning and the Internet of Things.