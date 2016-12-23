Doosan Heavy signs deal to upgrade Indonesian plant

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Korea’s top power equipment maker, said Thursday that it has clinched a 180 billion won ($150 million) deal to upgrade an existing power plant in Indonesia.Under the deal with Indonesia Power, Doosan Heavy and Indonesian state-run PT PP will upgrade the power plant from its current 300 MW capacity to 484 MW by February 2019, it said. Doosan Heavy will provide a steam turbine and three boilers for the project, the company said.The deal from Indonesia came just a week after Doosan Heavy signed a 1 trillion won deal to build a power plant in Saudi Arabia. Yonhap