Stocks stumble as foreign investors sell

Seoul’s main bourse stumbled for the second straight trading day as foreign investors shed shares.The benchmark Kospi closed at 2,035.73 on Thursday, down 2.23 points, or 0.1 percent, from the previous trading day.While institutional investors raked in stocks worth 76.7 billion won ($63.9 million), foreign and retailer investors offset the amount by offloading 50.7 billion and 29.2 billion won in shares. Foreigners sold off 30.9 billion won in service industry shares but purchased 15.2 billion won in shares from chemicals industry.Analysts say foreign buying is key to keeping Kospi strong in the face of a strong U.S. dollar and its recent rate increase.Market sectors, in general, were in a downturn starting with pharmaceuticals, which slid 1.5 percent Thursday. Clothing, textiles and apparel trading as well as transportation and shipping went down 0.8 percent. Retail distribution saw a 0.7 percent fall but insurance gained 1 percent on Thursday.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was less affected by the decreasing market pace, climbing 0.22 percent to close at 1,809,000 won. SK Hynix added 1.11 percent to 45,500 won. Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance gained 2.24 percent to close at 114,000 won. Analysts speculate the insurer’s announcement that it will lower the price of its car insurance because of increased revenue from other products contributed to its stock increase.Hyundai Motor, the nation’s auto maker giant, dropped 1.05 percent to 142,000 won. Its sister company Kia Motors also slipped, falling 1.15 percent to close at 38,800 won. Top steelmaker Posco fell 0.95 percent to 261,500 won and AmorePacific tumbled 0.31 percent to 317,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq also inched down, losing 2.7 points, or 0.4 percent to close at 615.93. Foreign as well as institutional investors sold off shares worth 8.4 billion and 10.4 billion won each. Celltrion fell 0.68 percent to 102,300 won as Meditox dropped 2.64 percent to 336,100 won.The Korean won strengthened 0.4 percent to close at 1,199.1 won against the dollar.Three-year treasury yield weakened three basis points to 1.66 percent. The 10-year treasury slipped one basis point to 2.1 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]