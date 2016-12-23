The judgment of Osiris(국문)

In the National Museum of Korea’s exhibition “Egyptian Treasures from the Brooklyn Museum,” a one-minute video titled “The Judgment of Osiris,” details how the Egyptian god of the afterlife reviews the merits and faults of people who enter the underworld. The video presents images from the Book of the Dead that are often depicted on sarcophagi.
Egyptians dreamed of eternal life and wished to be reborn. It is a motive found in all mythologies and religions. The condition in Egyptian mythology is passing the judgment of Osiris. At the beginning of the video, the god’s jackal-headed helper Anubis brings in a dead person in a white dress. There is a scale, and on it, the heart of the dead is weighed against a feather. The scale begins to move up and down.
The heart contains all the thoughts and actions of the dead, including their wrongdoings in life. When the balance is kept between the heart and feather, one wins eternal life. If the scale tilts toward the heart, the person is eaten by the demon Ammit. Thoth, the god of records, writes the result. The scale has become a global symbol of fair evaluation and justice. It appears on the emblems of Korea’s courts.
To Egyptians, the heart represented the soul. When making a mummy, the heart is left in the body while other organs are removed and kept in canopic jars. The heart, light as a feather at about 250 to 350 grams (0.5 to 0.8 pounds), determined the afterlife of ancient Egyptians. In the 2003 film “21 Grams,” internationally acclaimed director Alejandro González Iñárritu depicts how the weight of the soul’s 21 grams play with the fates of three couples.
I felt my heart becoming heavier as I watched “The Judgment of Osiris.” About 10 days are left in the year 2016, and looking back on my life, I ask myself if I can proudly put myself on a scale. I am not so confident.
I am also in thought about the unprecedented scandal that has put the nation in turmoil. Park Geun-hye, Choi Soon-sil and all the suspects deny the charges against them. A team of special prosecutors has officially begun its investigation. The president’s attorneys will try to defend her from impeachment in the Constitutional Court. How will the scale move in these legal battles and search for truth? I believe Osiris would be on the side of justice.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 22, Page 31
*The author is an editorial writer for the JoongAng Ilbo.
PARK JEONG-HO
여기 1분 남짓 짤막한 동영상이 있다. 국립중앙박물관에서 지난 20일 개막한 ‘이집트 보물전’ 특별전에 나온 작품이다. 제목은 ‘오시리스의 심판’. 고대 이집트 ‘사자(死者)의 신’ ‘지하세계의 왕’으로 불리는 오시리스가 명부(冥府)로 내려온 사람의 생전 공과를 가리는 장면이다. 죽은 이를 사후 세계로 안내하는 파피루스 문서 ‘사자의 서’ 내용을 형상화했다. 미라를 넣는 관(棺)에도 자주 등장하는 그림이다.
이집트인은 영생을 꿈꿨다. 죽어서도 부활하기를 소망했다. 모든 신화∙종교의 공통된 모티브다. 다만 조건이 있다. 무엇보다 오시리스의 심판을 통과해야 한다. 동영상 앞 대목, 자칼의 머리를 한 ‘저승사자’ 아누비스가 흰옷 차림의 망자를 데리고 들어온다. 그 옆에 천칭(天秤·양팔저울)이 놓여 있다. 저울 왼쪽에는 죽은 자의 심장이, 오른쪽에는 깃털이 올라간다. 둘의 무게에 따라 저울이 위아래로 요동을 친다.
심장에는 망자의 모든 생각과 행적이 담겨 있다. 생전의 나쁜 짓도 기록돼 있다. 심장과 깃털이 균형을 맞추면 불멸을 얻게 되고, 저울추가 심장 쪽으로 기울어지면 괴물 아무트에게 잡아먹힌다. 그림 한복판에는 최종 심판 결과를 적고 있는 ‘서기(書記)의 신’ 토트도 보인다. 천칭은 후대로 가면서 죄에 대한 공정한 평가, 즉 정의의 징표로 자리잡는다. 우리나라 각급 법원의 로고에도 등장한다.
이집트인에게 심장은 인간의 영혼을 상징한다. 미라를 만들 때도 다른 장기는 카노푸스 단지에 보관하고, 심장만은 주검 안에 남겨두었다. 깃털처럼 가벼운 무게(실제로는 250~350g)가 한 사람의 내세를 갈랐다. 멕시코 출신의 세계적 영화감독 알레한드로 곤잘레스 이냐리투도 ‘21그램’(2003)에서 21g이란 너무나도 가벼운(혹은 무거운) 영혼의 장난에 따른 세 커플의 어긋난 운명을 다뤘다.
‘오시리스의 심판’을 보며 심장이 뻐근해졌다. 앞으로 열흘 남은 2016년의 나를 돌아봤다. 올해 나는 저 저울 위에 당당하게 오를 수 있을까, 마음 한 구석이 찔렸다. 전대미문의 국정농단에도 자연스레 생각이 미쳤다. 박근혜 대통령과 최순실 등 피의자들이 한결같이 혐의를 부인하고 있다. 어제 현판식을 열고 본격 활동에 들어간 박영수 특별검사팀, 오늘 헌법재판소에서 열릴 국회와 대통령 측의 탄핵 첫 대면, 그리고 앞으로 진행될 지난한 진실 규명과 법정 다툼, 과연 저울의 추는 어느 쪽으로 기울어질까. 오시리스가 정의의 손을 들어줄 것으로 믿는다.
박정호 논설위원