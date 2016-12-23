A vision first(국문)
반기문의 대선도전…한국 정치 바꿀 비전이 먼저다
The outgoing UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday made it clear that he would run for president in Korea. In a conversation with Korean correspondents in New York, he said, “I will do my best to help develop Korea as the people are angry and frustrated at the lack of good governance.” Stressing that tension is rapidly escalating on the Korean Peninsula more than ever before, he said that he would be the best candidate to address a national crisis Korea faces after the impeachment on Dec. 9 of President Park Geun-hye over an unprecedented abuse of power and influence-peddling scandal involving the president and her longtime fried Choi Soon-sil.
It is rare for a UN Secretary General to announce a bid for president even before his term expires. Some pundits criticize it as an act that can damage the independence of the international organization. Yet Ban rose to stardom in the international community through his sufficient experience and expertise in diplomacy. Such diverse experience could help him run the country smoothly when we take into account the interconnection of domestic policies and global affairs.
From that perspective, there is no reason for the people to criticize or oppose Ban’s determination to run for president. His high popularity which is nearly on par with former opposition leader Moon Jae-in, the current frontrunner in the polls, even before he kicks off a full-fledged campaign, well reflects the public’s high expectations for his strong points as a head of state.
Nevertheless, Ban must get over many obstacles if he really wants to reassure the people of his political leadership and contribute to the development of such outmoded politics in Korea. He was able to become UN Secretary General after serving as minister of diplomacy in the liberal Roh Moo-hyun administration, but now he has emerged as a presidential hopeful most likely representing the conservative camp. Secretary General Ban must answer about the sudden makeover. If he seeks a regional coalition based on his overwhelming support from the Chungcheong provinces — his home ground — that is a miscalculation.
Korean politics has been suffering from the deep division rooted in regionalism for decades. Ban must demonstrate a fresh and creative vision to put such retrogressive politics back on track. In addition, he also awaits a harsh assessment of his performance as the UN leader soon.
Korea is undergoing an unprecedented crisis. We will closely watch to see what kind of choice he will make down the road. But one thing clear is this: If he cannot show his mature philosophy and a grand vision for the troubled nation — instead of his global reputation — he will surely fail in his bid for the presidency.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 23, Page 30
반기문 유엔 사무총장이 어제 대선 도전의지를 분명하게 밝혔다. 그는 뉴욕 유엔본부에서 가진 한국 특파원과 기자간담회에서 "국민들이 선정(善政)의 결핍에 대해 분노와 좌절을 느끼고 있다"며 "대한민국 발전에 도움이 된다면 제 한 몸 불사르겠다"고 말했다. 간담회에선 "한반도 긴장이 그 어느 때보다 이렇게 고조된 적은 없었다"며 자신이 바로 국가적 위기를 타개해 나갈 외교안보 적임자임을 부각시키기도 했다.
유엔 사무총장이 임기를 마치자마자 자국 대선에 도전하는 게 국제 관례에서 흔한 일은 아니다. 일각에선 이런 행동이 국제기구의 중립성을 훼손하는 일이란 비판을 하기도 한다. 하지만 반 총장은 지금껏 외교 분야에서 다양한 경험을 쌓은 뒤 국제무대에서 독보적 위치에 올랐다. 그의 다양한 경험이 국가적 도움이 될 것이란 건 일단 수긍할 수 있는 얘기다. 국내 정책도 갈수록 국제 문제에 연동되는 추세에 있다. 그런 점에서 반 총장의 출마 의지를 비난하거나 반대할 이유는 없다. 그가 본격적인 정치 활동을 시작하지 않았음에도 각종 여론조사에서 문재인 전 더민주 대표와 함께 양강구도를 형성하는 건 그의 경륜에 대한 기대 때문이다.
하지만 정치인 반기문이 국민의 마음을 얻고 한국 정치에 제대로 이바지하기 위해선 넘어야 할 산이 많다. 반 총장은 노무현 정부의 외교 수장을 거쳐 유엔 사무총장에 올랐지만 지금은 반대 진영의 대선 후보로 거론되고 있다. 정체성이 혼란스럽다는 의문에 대해 그는 우선 답해야 한다. 혹여라도 그가 이른바 충청 대망론에 기대 지역연합을 꾀하려 한다면 곤란한 일이다. 가뜩이나 우리 정치는 지역주의에 기반한 정치 분열로 신음하고 있다. 그는 이런 퇴행적 한국 정치를 극복한 비전부터 보여주여야 한다. 유엔 사무총장으로서의 역할을 제대로 수행했는지를 포함해 여러 차원의 냉정하고 차분한 평가와 검증도 받아야 한다. 나라는 복합 골절에 정치는 중병을 앓고 있다. 반 총장이 어떤 선택을 할지는 두고 볼 일이다. 명성이 아닌 업적, 정치 공학이 아닌 철학과 비전을 보여주지 못한다면 자신에게도 나라에게도 불행한 일이다.