Toward equal pay(국문)

The Japanese government has fixed guidelines for improving the treatment of non-salaried contract workers. The gist of the guidelines is raising their wages to 80 percent of what salaried counterparts receive. Currently, non-salaried employees receive 60 percent of salaried workers’ wages. The idea is based on the belief that employers should offer more equal wages and welfare benefits if the two groups do the same work and receive the same evaluations for their performances.
Japan took the measures for a simple reason: to elevate the productivity of non-salaried employees by encouraging them to work harder by paying them more. Tokyo recognizes a strong need to level the playing field to reinforce the economic vitality that Japan has lost.
Korea faces a similar situation. Economists and labor unions have long demanded that the gaps in wages and other benefits between salaried and contract workforces and between large companies and small- and mid-sized companies be narrowed. In February 2013, the government even enacted a law aimed at prohibiting discrimination between the two workforces. Though Korea took the action before Japan set its guidelines, the gap has not been narrowed.
The biggest reason for this problem is the deep-rooted salary system based on seniority in which employees’ wages automatically rise in proportion to the length of their employment. But non-salaried employees on short-term (mostly one to two year) contracts can hardly expect a substantial increase in their wages under a seniority-based salary system — no matter how hard they work. In the meantime, salaried workers’ wages go up regardless of their job performance. That’s why the wage gap only grows in Korea. If there is no way to turn this around, no enactment of laws can effectively resolve the gap.
The problem is that if the authorities change our current wage system, it could hurt the interests of our labor unions, which are controlled by salaried employees. That’s why our labor sector has lost any chance of achieving the principle of “same wages for same labor” since the early 2000s. The dilemma also calls for a big change in the attitudes of salaried workers.
Politicians must transform our labor market so the law banning wage discrimination can take effect. They must immediately launch a restructuring of our labor market, including revamping our outdated wage system, cutting work hours and paying severance pay to non-salaried workers. Such issues should not be mere political slogans or a bargaining chip in labor disputes. Our political leaders must follow Tokyo and dry the tears of our 6.4 million non-salaried employees.
일본 정부가 비정규직의 처우개선을 위한 행정지침(가이드라인)을 마련했다. 현재 정규직 대비 60%인 비정규직의 임금을 80%로 끌어올리는 게 골자다. 정규직과 같은 일을 하고, 업무평가가 같다면 임금과 복지수준을 동일하게 책정하는 방식을 통해서다. 일본 정부가 이런 조치를 취한 이유는 간단하다. 비정규직의 근로의욕을 높여 생산성을 끌어올리고, 그들의 호주머니를 두둑하게 해서 소비를 촉진하기 위해서다. 이른바 경제의 활력을 높이려면 고용시장의 이중구조부터 해소해야 한다는 인식이 깔려 있다.
한국이라고 다르지 않다. 정규직과 비정규직, 대기업과 중소기업 간의 격차를 없애야 한다는 목소리는 오래 전부터 나왔다. 심지어 2013년 2월 비정규직 차별금지를 담은 법을 만들었다. 지침으로 시행하는 일본보다 한 발 앞선 선제조치를 취했다. 그런데도 격차는 좀처럼 좁혀지지 않고 있다.
가장 큰 이유는 연공서열에 따라 임금을 지급하는 호봉제 때문이다. 1~2년 단기 근무를 하는 비정규직은 호봉제의 틀에 갇혀 아무리 일을 해도 임금이 오르지 않는다. 그런데 정규직은 성과나 직무, 역할과 상관없이 해만 바뀌면 임금이 오른다. 출발이 같아도 몇 년 뒤면 격차가 벌어지고, 이걸 좁힐 수 있는 길이 없다. 이래서야 법을 아무리 잘 만들어도 무용지물이다.
문제는 임금체계를 바꾸면 정규직 중심의 노조에 불리하다는 것이다. 2000년대 초반부터 '동일노동 동일임금'을 강하게 주장하던 노동계가 최근 들어 그 목소리를 낮추고 있는 이유도 이 때문이라는 분석이 나온다. 결국 정규직 노조의 솔선수범이 필요하다.
정치권도 비정규직 차별금지법이 실효를 거둘 수 있도록 노동시장의 토양을 정비해야 한다. 일본보다 뒤처져서야 되겠는가. 임금체계 개편이나 근로시간 단축, 비정규직 퇴직금 지급과 같은 노동시장 구조개혁에 당장 나서야 한다. 이는 정치적 구호나 흥정의 대상으로 삼을 사안이 아니다. 640만명에 달하는 비정규직의 눈물을 닦고, 한국 경제의 활력을 꾀하는 출발점으로 인식해야 한다.