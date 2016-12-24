getaway destination 휴가지 / daydream 상상하다tune in to ~을 시청하다 / be at one’s fingertips 손끝에 있다a certain period of time 특정 기간as something is being updated 업데이트 되는 족족check the weather forecast 일기 예보를 확인하다일기 예보를 어떻게 접하는지 이야기해 주세요.나는 비를 맞는 것을 정말 싫어한다. 보통 휴대폰으로 일기 예보를 미리 확인한다. 친구가 기상 정보를 바탕 화면에 보여 주는 앱에 대해 알려 줬다. 최신 기상 정보를 바로바로 보여 준다. 또한 특정 기간 동안의 예보를 보여 주기도 한다. 매 시간, 매일 혹은 매주 단위로 볼 수 있다. 다른 지역의 날씨를 살짝 엿보는 것도 시간 때우기에 그만이다. 가족과 친지들이 지내는 곳의 날씨를 볼 수 있다. 또 휴가지의 날씨를 확인하며 직접 그곳으로 여행을 가는 상상을 하는 것도 즐겁다. 과거에는 일기 예보를 확인하기 위해 TV 방송을 시청했다. 이제는 스마트폰으로 인해 기상 정보가 바로 손끝에 있다.Where do you get your weather forecast?I hate. I usuallyon my mobile phone. A friend told me about an app that shows weather updates on the home screen. It shows the weather conditions. It also displays the forecast for. This can be hourly, daily or weekly. A fun way to kill time is toat the weather in other places. I can see what it’s like where my loved ones are living. I also like to check the weather at, andabout going there. In the past, ITV broadcasts for the weather forecast. Now, with smartphones, weather updatesI hate being caught out in the rain.나는 비를 맞는 것을 정말 싫어한다.They didn’t have an umbrella, so they were caught out in the rain.그들은 우산이 없어서 비를 맞았다.If you don’t prepare, you might be caught out in the rain.준비를 하지 않으면 곤란한 상황에 놓이게 될 수도 있어.I check the weather forecast on my phone.나는 휴대폰으로 일기 예보를 확인한다.You should check the weather forecast before you leave.출발하기 전에 일기 예보를 확인 하는 것이 좋을 거야.There are many ways to check the weather forecast.일기 예보를 확인하는 방법에는 여러 가지가 있다.I sneak a peek at the weather in other places.나는 다른 곳의 날씨를 살짝 엿본다.Would you like to sneak a peek first?먼저 살짝이라도 보고 싶으세요?I was curious, but she wouldn’t even let me sneak a peek.나는 궁금했지만 그녀는 살짝 엿보지도 못하게 했다.I like to check the weather at getaway destinations.나는 휴양지의 날씨를 확인하는 것을 좋아한다.I don’t want to travel to an obvious getaway destination.나는 뻔한 휴양지로 여행을 가고 싶지 않아.Most couples go to getaway destinations for their honeymoon.대부분의 부부는 휴양지로 신혼여행을 간다.The weather forecasts are at my fingertips.일기 예보가 손끝에 있다.The answer is at your fingertips.답은 너의 손끝에 있어.When you read books, the world is at your fingertips.책을 읽으면 세계가 손끝에 있다.