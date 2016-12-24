Can Smuggled TV Shows Change North Korea?

Last summer, I had breakfast with a teenager who had just completed a crash course that seeks to help North Korean defectors adapt to their new lives in the South. As a poor orphan in North Korea, he survived harsh winters by smuggling foreign films across the frozen Tumen River. He would stuff cash into women’s stockings and hurl them across narrow parts of the river. On the other side, his Chinese counterparts would fill up the stockings with DVDs and thumb drives and slide them back.지난여름 탈북자들의 한국 적응을 돕기 위한 수업을 막 끝내고 한 탈북 청소년과 아침식사를 함께 했다. 가난한 고아였던 소년은 북·중 접경지역에 살면서 겨울이 오면 얼어붙은 두만강을 건너 외국산 물자들을 밀수해 돈을 벌었다. 여성용 스타킹에 돈을 넣은 뒤 강폭이 좁아지는 곳에서 반대편으로 던지면, 그곳에서 기다리던 중국인이 현금을 받고 스타킹에 한류 드라마를 담은 DVD를 넣어 다시 던져줬다.The North Korean government views the possession of unauthorized foreign information and media as a crime against the state, with punishments ranging from hard labor in political prison camps to the death penalty. Despite such draconian consequences, ordinary North Koreans are consuming foreign media at a rapid pace.북한에서는 당국 허가를 받지 않은 주민이 외국산 물자를 소유하면 국사범이 된다. 정치범 수용소에 투옥되는 것부터 사형에 이르기까지 엄격한 처벌을 받게 된다. 그래도 북한 주민들의 해외 콘텐트 소비는 빠르게 늘고 있다.These illicit TV shows, movies and radio programs are helping to transform how North Koreans see the outside world, and more important, how they view their government. Interviews with defectors and research in the country make clear that seeds of doubt about the regime are being planted in North Koreans’ minds, prompting new ideas and more autonomous thinking.한국에서 제작된 TV 드라마와 영화·라디오 프로그램은 북한 주민이 바깥 세상을 바라보는 눈이 되고 있다. 김정은 정권에 대한 생각까지 뒤바꾸는 힘이 있다. 탈북자들을 인터뷰해 보면 한류 콘텐트가 북한 주민들에게 새롭고 주체적인 사고를 유도하면서 김정은 정권에 대한 의심의 씨앗을 심어주고 있다는 정황이 명확해진다.Foreign media alone will not rapidly transform the country, but the trend offers hope for incremental political change. During the Cold War, the United States sponsored information programs aimed at Soviet citizens with the hope of creating internal pressure for liberalization. Banned literature, radio programs and magazines circulated within the Soviet bloc with the help of anti-Soviet émigrés.외국산 미디어만으로 북한을 급변시킬 수는 없겠지만 주민들의 의식에 점진적 변화를 가져온다는 점에서 희망이 생긴다. 냉전 시절 미국은 소련 시민을 겨냥한 정보유입 프로그램을 후원했다. 소련 내부의 자유화를 향한 열망을 높이기 위해서였다. 워싱턴은 소련에서 서방으로 망명한 이들의 도움 아래 모스크바가 금지해 온 라디오 프로그램과 잡지를 소련 사회에 몰래 유통시켰다.It worked. The information helped undermine the Soviet government’s claim that Communism was a superior form of government. The spread of information in North Korea could have the same effect. North Korea’s information underground has its origin in the famine of two decades ago, which killed 800,000 to two million people. With the government’s distribution system unable to meet their needs, North Koreans turned to unofficial and illegal markets. Today an estimated two-thirds of the population depends on the hundreds of street markets for food and other goods, including foreign media. A nascent market economy has taken root.효과는 컸다. 소련 주민들에게 뿌려진 미국산 콘텐트는 공산주의가 우월하다는 크렘린의 선전을 무색하게 만들었다. 북한에 대한 한류 콘텐트 살포도 비슷한 효과를 거둘 수 있다. 북한의 지하경제는 수백만 명이 아사한 1990년대 말 ‘고난의 행군’에 뿌리를 두고 있다. 당시 북한 당국의 물자 배급은 주민의 수요에 턱없이 모자랐다. 주민들은 불법 암거래 시장에 의존할 수밖에 없었다. 이제는 북한 주민의 3분의 2가 장마당에서 식량과 생필품을 구한다. 해외 콘텐트도 유통된다. 초기 시장경제가 북한에 뿌리내린 것이다.Human smugglers, drones, DVDs, thumb drives, helium-filled balloons and airborne leaflets are all used to get information into the Hermit Kingdom. The distribution networks have become so sophisticated that people in some parts of the North can watch popular South Korean dramas just 24 hours after they have aired in Seoul. People working for defector-led nongovernmental organizations in South Korea receive text messages from their North Korean contacts with specific requests for foreign TV shows and movies.드론과 DVD, 헬륨이 들어간 풍선, 대북전단지를 통해 ‘은둔의 왕국’에 한국 콘텐트가 급속도로 퍼지고 있다. 북한은 암거래 네트워크가 잘 발달돼 있어 일부 지역에선 서울에서 방송된 한국 드라마를 24시간 만에 받아보고 있다.A 24-year-old defector from Musan, North Korea, who described herself as a foreign movie fanatic when she still lived in the North, told me that she had learned in textbooks that South Koreans ran around naked and starving because they were so poor. But South Korean movies showed her that her teachers were teaching falsehoods. “I quickly realized that South Korea was more developed than North Korea,” she told me.북한 무산에서 탈북한 24세 여성은 북한에서 살던 시절 한류 드라마 광팬이었다고 밝혔다. 그는 “교과서에선 한국 사람들이 너무 가난해 옷조차 못 입고 거리를 돌아다니며 굶주림에 시달린다고 배웠는데 한국 영화를 보니 완전히 다른 세상이었다. 선생님들이 거짓을 가르쳤다는 걸 깨달았다”고 말했다.Defector interviews and research about the North help paint a picture of a country undergoing social and political change. More North Koreans are engaging in illegal social activities and behavior, including mimicking Seoul-style ways of speaking and wearing unapproved hairstyles and clothes to imitate South Korean celebrities. There are reports that North Korean millennials are trying out Western courtship practices like dating, after watching TV shows and movies from South Korea and the United States, violating conservative Confucian codes of conduct between the sexes.탈북자와 인터뷰해 보면 북한은 지금 상당한 정치·사회적 변화를 겪고 있음을 알 수 있다. 서울 사람 말투를 흉내 내거나 당국이 금지한 헤어스타일을 하고 한국 연예인의 옷차림을 따라 입는 주민들이 늘고 있다. 장마당 등장 이후 태어난 젊은 세대들이 한국이나 미국 영화에 나오는 서구식 데이트를 즐기기 시작했다는 보도도 있다. 남녀는 서로 낯을 가려야 한다는 북한의 유교적 규범을 거부하는 것이다.(원문:http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/13/opinion/can-smuggled-tv-shows-change-north-korea.html?_r=0)