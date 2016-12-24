The problem of right and wrong (좌우의 문제?…"상식의 문제")

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing."대한민국은 태극기와 촛불로 분열"“Korea is divided into two sides – Taegeukgi and candles,” said Choi Soon-sil’s*attorney: 변호사누군가는 그렇게 시민의 촛불과 태극기 휘날리는 친박 모임을 대등화 시켜서 또다시 왼편과 오른편의 싸움을 부각시키려 했습니다.He tried to make the Choi Soon-silseem like abetween the left and right, describing it as if the mass of citizens holding candles werewith thegroups uniting under the Taegeukgi (Korean national flag).*scandal: 추문 *conflict: 갈등 *be equal in number: 수가 같다 *pro-Park: 친박애국과 비애국.좌파와 우파.Theand thepeople.The left and right.*patriotic: 애국적인 *unpatriotic: 비애국적인그 해묵은 편 가르기를 통해 반전을 꾀하고 싶은 사람들… 그것은 비단 이번뿐만이 아니라 세월호 때도, 국정원 댓글 사건 때도, 그리고 거의 모든 선거에서도 익히 보아왔던 풍경들입니다., some are trying to bring ato this scandal by using the oldofpeople. This isn’t the first time. We’ve already seen this happen after the Sewol ferry tragedy and during almost allcampaigns.*certainly: 틀림없이 *twist: 전환 *tactic: 전략 *split ~ up: 나누다 *election: 선거어쩌면 그것만이 이른바 국면전환과 회생의 기회를 만들어 줄 것이란 믿음 때문이겠지요. 그 끈질긴 회생에의 욕구는 대통령의 헌재 답변서 안에서도 선명하게 읽혀집니다.Perhaps, thistheir belief that this tactic is the only way tothe situation. Theirto survive also shows itself clear in President Park’sto*stem from: ~에서 기인하다 *turn over: 뒤집다 *eagerness: 열의 *written response: 답변서 *the Constitutional Court: 헌법재판소지지율은 일시적으로 낮은 것, 촛불 100만이 넘어도 대통령 임기는 보장되어야 한다는 주장.They say the president’s lowwill only be. They also say that the president should complete her presidential termthe overpeopleat*approval rating: 지지율 *temporary: 일시적인 *in spite of: ~에도 불구하고 *one million: 100만 *gather: 모이다 *candlelight vigil: 촛불시위그러나 시민의 요구는 애국과 비애국, 왼편과 오른편으로 가를 수 있는 것은 아니었습니다. 그것은 좌냐 우냐의 문제가 아닌, 옳고 그름의 문제이기 때문이 아닌가.But the citizens’are not things than can be split up into the patriotic and unpatriotic, or the left and right. Rather, this is a matter of right and wrong.*demand: 요구그동안 정치적 발언을 삼가왔던 어느 가수 역시 아내와 함께 촛불을 들고 이렇게 말했습니다.Singer Yoon Jong-shin, who hadmaking, said this after participating in the candlelight vigils with his wife.*refrain from: ~하는 것을 삼가다 *political remarks: 정치적 발언"진보보수, 좌우, 정치성향의 문제가 아니다. 그냥 선악의 문제다"“This isn’t a problem of beingor, or left or right, or any other. This is simply a problem of the.”*progressive: 진보 *conservative: 보수 *political view: 정치관 *good and evil: 선악그리고 그는 모두가 힘들었지만 '그래도 크리스마스'라고 노래합니다. 이 노래의 부제는 '상식의 크리스마스'이기도 합니다.And he recently released his new song “Anyway It’s Christmas,” which gives an encouraging messagethe hard times. The song’sis “Christmas With Common Sense.”*amid: 가운데 *subtitle: 부제그렇습니다. 이것은 좌우의 문제가 아니고, 촛불과 태극기의 문제가 아니며, 건강한 시민들의 상식의 문제가 아닌가. 단지 옳고 그름을 판단할 수 있는 상식말입니다.No, this isn’t a problem of left and right, nor candles and Taegeukgi. This is a problem of citizens’. Common sense as in right and wrong.*common sense: 상식대한민국은 촛불과 태극기로 분열된 것이 아니라 촛불과 태극기가 그저 상식으로 만나면 되는 것이 아닌가.Korea isn’t split up into candles and Taegeukgi. Rather, all this chaos would be solved if candles and Taegeukgi came together with common sense.그러고 보니 신중현 씨의 아들 신대철 씨는 그 옛날 유신시절 그의 아버지가 유신정권에 대항해 만든 '아름다운 강산'이란 노래가 친박 집회에서 불렸다며 황당해 했습니다만… 그것도 만남이라면 만남이겠다… 싶은….Guitarist Shin Dae-cheol, who is singer Shin Jung-hyoun’s son, wasat the pro-Park groups singing his father’s song “Beautiful Rivers and Mountains” because the song was written against the. But come to think of it, maybe it’s a small step closer to ameeting between citizens and the pro-Parks, right?*perplex: 당혹하게 하다 *Yushin regime: 유신정권 *sensible: 분별 있는, 합리적인오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.December 24, 2016좌우의 문제?…"상식의 문제"(12.19)The problem of right and wrongTranslated & Edited by Shon Ji-hye & Brolley Genster