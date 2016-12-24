Saenuri splitting, 35 reps plan to defect

Lawmakers outside the pro-Park Geun-hye faction of the Saenuri Party, including former floor leader Rep. Yoo Seong-min, fourth from left, and former Chairman Rep. Kim Moo-sung, fifth from left, put arms around each other as they announce their defection from the ruling conservative party on Wednesday. [KANG JUNG-HYUN] 유승민(왼쪽에서 네번째) 전 원내대표와 김무성(왼쪽에서 다섯번째) 전 대표를 포함한 새누리당 비박계 의원들이 수요일 탈당을 선언하면서 서로 어깨동무를 하고 있다. [강정현 기자]

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, December 22, 2016Saenuri lawmakers outside the pro-Park Geun-hye faction said Wednesday they willfrom the partynext week to create a new conservative party, a move that could complicate next year’s presidential race.*defect: (정당, 국가 등을) 떠나버리다*en masse: 집단으로, 일제히새누리당 비박계 의원들이 다음주에 집단으로 탈당해 보수 신당을 만들겠다고 수요일 발표했다. 새누리당의 분당으로 내년 대선정국은 더욱 혼미해졌다.At least 35 Saenuri lawmakers are planning to defect next Tuesday, according to Rep. Hwang Young-cheul, who has beenspokesman for the anti-Park faction within the party. Hwang said of 33 party lawmakers who attended a Wednesday meeting at the National Assembly, 31 agreed on the need to defection. Hwang said four additional party members who did not attend the meeting also expressed their intention to join.*serve as~ : ~의 역할을 하다비박계 대변인 역할을 하는 황영철 의원에 따르면, 최소 의원 35명이 다음주 화요일 새누리당을 탈당할 계획이다. 황 의원은 수요일 국회에서 가진 비박계 회의에 의원 33명이 참석했고, 31명이 탈당의 필요성에 동의했다. 황 의원은 이 회의에 참석하지 않은 의원 4명이 탈당 의사를 밝혔다고 말했다.“We willour defections on Dec. 27,” said the three-term lawmaker following the meeting, “So far we have 35 lawmakers joining the cause for defection.” He said the group expected more Saenuri members to join before next Tuesday, the defection*carry out: 실행하다*deadline: 기한, 마감시간3선 황 의원은 회의 후 “12월27일에 탈당을 실행할 계획이고, 지금까지 의원 35명이 탈당에 동참하겠다고 밝혔다”고 말했다. 황 의원은 탈당 실행일인 다음주 화요일까지 탈당에 동참하는 새누리당 의원들이 더 있을 것이라고 말했다.The Wednesday meeting was attended by former Saenuri floor leader Yoo Seong-min and former Saenuri chairman Kim Moo-sung, both consideredleaders of the anti-Park movement within the Saenuri.*de facto: 실질적인, 사실상의수요일 회의에는 새누리당내 비박계 의원들을 이끌고 있는 것으로 여겨지는 유승민 전 원내대표와 김무성 전 대표도 참석했다.The decision to defect came after the anti-Park faction failed to win control of the party last Friday when Rep. Na Kyung-won lost anto become the party’s floor leader to a pro-Park lawmaker, Chung Woo-taik.*in-party race: 당내 경선지난 금요일 원내대표를 선출하는 경선에서 나경원 의원이 친박계 정우택 의원에게 패배해 비박계가 당권을 장악하는데 실패하자 비박계는 탈당을 결정했다.Na’s defeat was ato lawmakers who voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye on Dec. 9of the party’s drop in approval ratings as a result of a grave abuse of power scandal. The Saenuri’s approval ratingto 15 percent while its rival Minjoo Party enjoyed a 40-percent-approval rating in the latest poll.*disappointment: 실망*in the aftermath: ~의 결과로, ~의 여파로*nosedive: 급락하다, 폭락하다최순실 국정농단 사건의 결과로 새누리당 지지도가 떨어지면서 12월9일 박근혜 대통령 탄핵에 찬성했던 의원들은 나경원 의원의 원내대표 경선 패배에 실망했다. 최근 여론조사에서 민주당의 지지율은 40%대까지 올라간 반면, 새누리당의 지지율은 15%로 급락했다.The Wednesday announcement came after the pro-Park factiona demand by Park adversaries that Rep. Yoo take charge of the party as interim leader. The anti-Park group gave anthey would defect unless their demand was met.*turn down: 거절하다, 거부하다*ultimatum: 최후통첩친박계가 유승민 의원을 비대위원장로 추대하라는 비박계의 요구를 거부하자 수요일 비박계는 탈당을 선언했다. 비박계는 요구를 수용하지 않으면 탈당하겠다고 최후통첩을 보냈었다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)