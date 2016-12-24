The call of the candlelight

History shows us that revolution demands blood. But we have not shed any blood in defending our Constitution and are willfully committed to the historical experiment of building a new civilian democracy through peaceful revolutionary reforms.Democracy has come under challenge around the world. The democracy movement by Arab societies was short-lived, and mature democratic societies suffer political unrest. The British stunned the world by voting to leave the European Union and Americans did so by selecting the unconventional candidate Donald J. Trump to be president, underscoring the unsettling flaws and disorder even in the most advanced democratic societies.The wave of globalization and information technology in the wake of the Cold War brought not just riches, but deepened disparities among countries and social classes, augmented anxieties of the greater populace to the boiling point and drove them to take things into their own hands.We have not been an exception. The power abuse scandal involving the president has been the tipping point for the candlelight vigil protests, but what the millions of burning lights really represent is the public outrage at the impotence of the government and legislative system that condoned the spread and deepening of the sickness from polarization in our society.A democratic republic can be stable on the foundation of social contracts among civilians. Social contracts are the norms shared by the people and should be based on the common faith in fairness and belief that the promises would be upheld. The public has become enraged because the trust between the people and the president has been shattered. When the public fury is transformed into civilian power to reform the nation, it could bring about the unexpected result of maturing civilian political culture.We have come to self-awareness that Korea’s civil society in various areas has been maturing to the point of earning respect from the global society through achievements like Hallyu’s contribution to world culture in the 21st century. The unique civilian movement leading politics has played out on the stage of Gwanghwamun in downtown Seoul. Liberal cultural assertiveness and expression have brought together millions of men, women and children to the streets, and their candles lit up the path of peaceful revolution. The evolving civilian-led culture has finally cleared the bottleneck that had kept Korean politics in a stalemate for the last seven decades.The great experiment in Korean-style democracy has, in actual fact, only just begun. We must tend to the greater task of turning the momentum built by millions of civilians over the last month and a half to implement reforms in the national system. The test is to satisfy civilian demands for democracy expressed through peaceful means — and not in the form of revolts against authoritarian regimes in the past — in an equally orderly and constitutional process.We must remind ourselves that this is our own experiment and battle to build and defend our civilian democracy based on openness and peace for universal prosperity instead of following the popular movement of nationalism or dogma of global powers. It should be our legacy rooted in the peaceful aspirations of our independent movement ancestors.The more turbulent the times are, the calmer we must become to abide by the rules of democracy. We must be guided by the rule of democracy. The pursuit of a single goal in a democratic community of diverse interests and values of people could push us wayward towards a dictatorship or amateurish heroism. Both the left and the right have fallen into that trap over the last century. A healthy democratic society can only be realized through commitments to majority rule and the guarantee of minority rights.Once the impeachment process ends, politics will go straight to election mode. It will be our real test of what kind of civilian democracy we want for ourselves. We have come to the re-enlightenment on the significance of each and every civilian’s role in a democracy. The president and the lawmakers are elected through our votes. The people will be closely watching what the National Assembly’s special committee on constitutional amendment will do as much as what kind of ruling the Constitutional Court will deliver on the impeachment motion.혁명은 피를 요구한다고 역사는 말한다. 그러나 우리 국민은 피흘리지 않고 헌법을 지켜가며 시대가 요구하는 혁명적 개혁을 추진하는 시민민주주의의 새롭고 힘든 실험을 시작하였다.우리가 살고 있는 이 시대는 전 세계적인 민주주의의 시련기이다. 너무나 짧고 허망하게 지나간「아랍의 봄」과 같은 개발도상국의 민주화시도는 고사하고 민주주의 선진국을 자처했던 나라들의 정치도 예측불허의 혼란에 휩싸이고 있다. 국민투표로 유럽공동체에서 탈퇴한 영국이나 모든 예상을 뒤엎고 트럼프를 당선시킨 미국이 21세기 민주정치의 혼란을 여실히 보여주고 있다.이러한 민주주의의 시련은 냉전 이후 가속화된 세계화 그리고 정보화의 물결이 가져온 경제발전에 못지않게 국가간, 사회계층간의 격차를 크게 벌리고 양극화를 초래함으로써 대중의 불만과 불안을 증폭시켜 혁명적 변화에 대한 욕구와 동력을 폭발점에 이르게 했다는 분석이 설득력을 얻고 있다.한국도 예외는 아니다. 이번 촛불민심의 폭발은 대통령의 국정농단 연루가 직접적 도화선이 되었지만, 이에 더해 그동안 우리사회에 누적되어온 양극화의 병리적 현상과 이에 대처해야할 정부와 정치권의 무능에 실망한 시민들의 집단적 분노의 결과라 할 수 있다.민주국가는 시민간의 사회계약에 기초를 두었을 때에만 안정을 유지할 수 있다. 그러한 사회계약이란 어떤 문서보다도 국민들이 공유한 규범, 특히 공정함에 대한 공통의 잣대와 이에 대한 약속은 지켜져야 된다는 상호신뢰가 핵심이다. 이번 사태는 대통령과 국민 사이의 그러한 신뢰가 깨어진 데서 비롯되었고 단순한 입장 차이를 넘어선 집단적 분노로 폭발한 것이다. 이렇듯 폭발한 국민적 분노가 국가개혁을 위한 시민적 에너지로 전환될 수 있다면 예상치 않은 시민정치 문화의 높은 성숙도로 구현될 수 있을 것이다.한국문화는 각 분야에서 시민문화로 성숙하고 있었다는 것을, 그리하여 전 세계가 인정하는 한류라는 21세기형 지구촌 문화 만들기에 기여하여왔던 것을 우리한국인들 만이 제대로 인식하지 못하고 있었음을 이번 사태를 통하여 알게 되었다. 한마디로 문화가 정치를 이끄는 특수한 시민혁명의 양상이 광화문의 무대에서 벌어진 것이다. 각종 문화적 표현이 남녀노소, 백만 시민을 하나의 공동체, 하나의 개혁방향으로 이끄는 동력으로 그리고 수만의 촛불은 평화적 개혁의 앞길을 환히 비춰주는 나침반이 되어 국민적 축제를 연출한 것이다. 지난 70년간 묵을대로 묵고 정체된 한국정치에 그동안 꾸준히 진화해온 시민문화가 구명의 활력소를 제공한 것이다.한류민주주의의 실험은 지금 막 출발점에 섰을 뿐이다. 지난 한달 반 수백만 시민이 함께 만들어낸 동력을 어떻게 국가적 체제와 운영의 전폭적 개혁으로 연계시킬 것인가 하는 어려운 과제가 우리 앞에 놓여있다. 4·19나 6월항쟁 때처럼 권위주의 체제의 강압에 대항하는 투쟁이 아닌 시민들의 전폭적 개혁욕구를 어떻게 헌법적 절차에 맞게, 동시에 고도의 능률을 갖고 실현시키느냐는 21세기형 새로운 실험이다.더구나 지금 전 세계에 만연하고 있는 폐쇄적 내셔널리즘이나 강대국 중심의 힘의 논리에 휩싸이기를 거부하면서 지구촌의 공동번영을 밑받침하는 개방주의와 평화주의를 지켜가려는 우리만의 시민민주주의의 실험임을 잊어서는 안 된다. 한류민주주의의 필수요소는 이미 독립운동기에 선열들이 명시한 동양평화의 꿈에 담겨있었다.한편, 국민적 공감대가 수반한 집단적 흥분을 가라앉히기 힘든 시점일수록 어렵사리 지켜온 민주주의 원칙에 충실해야 한다. 민주사회는 다양성의 원칙위에서 작동하기 때문에 획일성의 신화에 끌리는 유혹을 경계할 필요가 있다. 국민들의 이익과 가치관이 다원화된 민주사회에서 무작정 단일목표만을 추구하는 것은 전체주의적 독재나 소영웅주의적 기형화의 위험을 초래하게 될 뿐이다. 이념의 좌나 우를 막론하고 그런 위험이 현실화되었던 비극을 지난세기 동안 수없이 지켜보았다. 그러기에 건전한 민주국가는'다수에 의한 통치, 소수의 권리보장'이라는 원칙에 충실할 때만 가능하다는 것을 명심해야만 한다.지금의 탄핵정국이 끝나면 결과에 관계없이 곧바로 대선정국으로 이어질 것이다. 국민 모두가 참여하는 한류민주주의의 실험이 시작되는 것이다. 이번 사태를 겪으면서 민주국가의 시민에게 부과된 중차대한 책임의 무게를 얼마나 느꼈을지. 누가 선출한 대통령이고, 누가 뽑은 국회의원들인가. 헌법재판소의 판결에 못지않게 국회개헌특위의 활동도 온 국민은 똑바로 지켜보고 있다.