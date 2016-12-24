Fewer workers, fewer births (국문)

The working population ages 15 to 64 will peak at 73.4 percent, or 36.17 million, in 2016 and gradually decrease, the National Statistical Office predicted in November 2006 in the Future Population Estimation (2005-2050).
On Dec. 7, the office announced a new Future Population Estimation report for 2015-2065. The working age population will peak in 2016 at 37.63 million, 73.4 percent, before declining. While the population is different, the peak timing and percentage remained the same.
The year 2017 will be important in demographic statistics. The working population that supports young children and the elderly will begin to decrease. The decline of this group will negatively affect production and spending. The rapid decrease of the group, or the retirement of baby boomers, has led to a demographic cliff.
For the first time in Korean history, the elderly population is expected to outnumber youth in 2017. According to the National Statistical Office, people older than 65 will be 7.07 percent of the population next year while those under 14 will be 6.75 percent. In 2002, the number of babies born fell to 400,000 level for the first time. It is serious that we hear fewer and fewer infants crying. This year’s statistics between January and October show that the number of babies will be a record low, less than 2005’s 435,000. There are concerns that fewer than 400,000 babies will be born a few years from now.
It is not just the number that is in decline. This month, the Programme for International Student Assessment’s 2015 result shows that 15-year-old Korean students’ scores in reading, math, science fell compared to 2012. Of course, the assessment does not precisely reflect the reality, but we should not take it lightly.
A friend who is a semiconductor researcher said, “Japanese engineers I meet in international conferences are in their 60s, and Chinese engineers are young, in their 20s and 30s. Koreans are somewhere in between. China’s rise is overwhelming. While Korea can keep the lead for a while, it won’t be easy to try new things.” The number of young people who can do research is decreasing, and their competitiveness is also falling behind. We can’t say the future of Korea is bright.
The government has established the basic plan for low birth and the aging population in 2006 and has spent considerable money on the issue. But it hasn’t been effective in boosting the birth rate. We already know that people get married late, are reluctant to have more than one child, and have a hard time resolving housing and child-care issues. The birth rate cannot be raised with expedient measures. Population policy can work only when integrated with child care, housing, education and employment policies. In the first year of the decline of the working-age population, a new administration will be established. We hope for more effective and sincere plans to tackle the birth and population issues.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 23, Page 34
*The author is the deputy business news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM WON-BAE
“15~64세 생산가능인구는 2016년 총인구의 73.4%(3619만 명)를 정점으로 점차 감소할 것이다.”
10년 전인 2006년 11월 통계청이 내놓은 장래인구추계(2005~2050년)의 한 부분이다.
통계청은 지난 7일 새 장래인구추계(2015~2065년)를 발표했다. 생산가능인구는 2016년 3763만 명(73.4%)을 고점으로 줄어드는 것으로 나왔다. 숫자는 차이가 있지만 정점 시기와 비율은 동일했다.
다가오는 2017년은 인구통계학적으로 중요한 해다. 일을 해서 돈을 벌고 유소년과 노인을 부양할 수 있는 생산가능인구(Working Age Population)가 줄기 시작한다. 이 연령층의 감소는 생산과 소비에 악영향을 끼친다. ‘인구절벽(Demographic Cliff)’이란 것도 이들의 급격한 감소(또는 베이비부머의 은퇴) 때문에 생기는 일이다.
게다가 사상 처음으로 노인 인구가 유소년 인구를 추월하는 것도 2017년이다. 통계청에 따르면 내년 65세 이상 인구는 707만 명, 14세 이하 인구는 675만 명으로 예상된다. 출생아가 처음 40만 명대로 떨어진 게 2002년이다. 이때부터 태어난 아이들이 오롯이 유소년 층에 포함되다 보니 벌어진 일이다. 아이울음 소리가 줄어드는 것은 심각하다. 올해 출생아 수는 1~10월 통계를 볼 때 역대 최저인 2005년(43만5000명)을 밑돌 것이 확실시된다. 몇 년 뒤 40만 명대가 무너질 수 있다는 우려까지 나온다.
숫자만 주는 게 아니다. 이달 초 경제협력개발기구(OECD)가 발표한 2015년 국제학업성취도평가(PISA)에서 15세 한국 학생의 읽기, 수학, 과학 성적이 모두 이전 평가(2012년)보다 하락했다. 물론 이런 평가가 현실을 정확히 반영하는 것은 아니지만 순위가 떨어지는 쪽으로 가는 것을 너무 쉽게 생각해선 안 된다.
“국제회의에 가면 일본 엔지니어는 60대인 반면 중국은 20~30대 젊은 인력이 많고 한국은 중간쯤 된다. 중국의 기세가 무섭다. 지금 한국의 인력으로 어느 정도 수성은 가능하겠지만 뭔가 새로운 것을 하기는 역부족이다. ” 반도체 관련 연구자인 한 지인이 한 말이다. 연구를 할 수 있는 젊은 인구가 주는데 이들의 경쟁력마저 떨어진다면 한국의 미래가 밝다고 볼 수 없다.
정부는 2006년부터 저출산·고령사회 기본계획을 수립해 추진해왔다. 적지 않은 예산을 썼지만 출산율을 올리는 데 큰 효과를 보지 못했다. 늦은 결혼으로 둘째를 갖기 어렵고, 주거·보육 문제를 해결하기 힘들다는 이유는 드러나 있다. 출산율은 전시성·단편적 대책으론 끌어올리기 힘들다. 보육·주거·교육·일자리 대책이 유기적으로 연결돼야 효과를 볼 수 있다. 생산가능인구가 감소하는 첫해, 마침 새 정권이 출범한다. 저출산과 인구 문제를 해결할 절실한 대책을 기대한다.
김원배 경제부 부데스크