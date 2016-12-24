Failing to woo the public (국문)
'우병우의 국정파괴' 끝까지 파헤쳐야
Former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Woo Byung-woo holds the key to opening the doors to the secrets behind the power abuse scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her friend, Choi Soon-sil, whose influence stretched from state affairs to strong-arming companies to make donations to her charity funds.
Woo was responsible for keeping a watch on any wrongdoing committed by people close to the president while in charge of civil affairs from May 2014 to October this year. Woo, who repeatedly shunned summoning by a parliamentary hearing on the scandal and became the target of a public bounty hunt, finally took the stand, but enraged the public further with his nonchalant responses and contradictory answers. His stone face remained calm as he casually refused to directly answer the questions, showing he is as arrogant and proud as if he had been a presidential confidant who controlled the prosecution, intelligence agency, tax audit authority and police. He did not show the slightest shred of respect for the public or remorse for causing so much harm through negligence.
Woo maintained that he was unaware of Choi’s influence while he served two and half years in the Blue House. He claimed he learned of it only in September when the media and lawmakers began to question the dubious role of the two nonprofit organizations Choi had created. Woo denied all the allegations against him — his role behind Choi’s return of 7 billion won ($5.8 million) to Lotte Group before the prosecution embarked on its probe, protection of the three personal secretaries of the president that took special care of Choi as if she was the first lady, the revelation about the active inner circle of Chung Yoon-hoi, Choi’s ex-husband and former chief secretary to the president when she was a lawmaker and whether he was recruited by the president through Choi’s recommendation.
He blatantly denied that his mother-in-law played golf with Choi, a fact that had been verified by several witnesses at the hearing.
The special counsel team investigating the same scandal should delve into Woo’s role behind the power abuse scandal. If Choi did play golf with Kim Jang-ja, Woo’s mother-in-law, in 2014, the mystery of how Woo ended up as the senior secretary for the president would be solved. It also would be clear why Woo tried to cover up the secret document of Chung listing Choi and himself as higher ranked than the president. It would mean Woo actually served Choi and her clan, not the president. The hearing failed to break Woo this time, but it justified the need to investigate Woo. Future proceedings should not stop until the truth is exposed.
모르쇠 방패 못뚫은 국회 청문회
우, 최순실·김장자 관계까지 부인
재소환,5자 대질신문 총동원 해야
우병우 전 청와대 민정수석은 박근혜·최순실 국정파괴의 진실에 다가가기 위해 열어야 할 문이다. 청와대 안팎에서 박 대통령과 최순실 등이 상습적으로 각종 불탈법및 비정상적 일을 벌였을 때 이를 찾아내 교정해야 하는 게 2014년 5월부터 2016년 10월30일까지 근무한 우 전 수석의 임무였다. 그런데 사설 현상금까지 걸린 잠행 끝에 어제 국회 청문회에 나타난 우 전 수석의 언행은 큰 실망과 함께 분노를 불러일으켰다. 대통령의 최측근 권력자로서 검찰·국정원·국세청·경찰을 쥐고 흔들었던 오만한 자취만 남아 있을 뿐 직책에 상응하는 진실과 책임있는 공인의 모습은 전혀 보여주지 못했다.
우 전 수석은 2년반 가량 청와대 근무 기간 중 최순실의 존재를 전혀 알지 못했다고 주장했다. 언론과 국회가 본격적으로 미르 재단 사건 등을 제기했던 올 9월에서야 비로소 최순실 문제를 인식했다는 것이다. 이렇게 시작된 우병우의 "아니다""모른다""관계 없다"의 행진은 ▶최순실이 롯데한테 받은 돈 70억원을 롯데 수사가 착수되기 하루 전 되돌려 준 일 ▶최순실을 영부인처럼 모셨던 문고리 3인방과 행정관들에 대해 알아서 봐주기 ▶정윤회 비선실세 문건사건을 문서유출 사건으로 뒤틀면서 청와대의 국정파괴가 가속된 경위 ▶최순실의 추천에 의해 청와대 민정 비서관으로 입성했다는 의혹 등에서 계속됐다.
기가 막힌 것은 그동안 청문회 과정에서 많은 증인들이 우병우의 장모인 김장자씨의 기흥 골프장에서 최순실과 김씨가 골프를 쳤다고 한 증언을 완전히 뒤집은 점이다. 우 전 수석은 "내가 장모한테 여쭤 봤는데 골프 친 적도 없고, 최순실 자체도 모른다고 하더라"고 답한 것이다. 그에겐 검찰에서 잘 나가고 실력있는 특수부 검사라는 평판이 따라 붙는데 자기 장모가 했다는 말을 그렇게 무성의하게 검증없이 남 얘기하듯 툭 내뱉어도 되는지 의문이다. 온 국민의 신경을 거스르게 하는 장면이다.
이 대목은 위증의 가능성이 특별히 크기에 우병우·최순실·김장자·고영태·차은택 등을 모두 청문회장으로 불러 들여 대질신문으로 사실관계를 확정지어야 한다. 또 특검도 이 부분을 철저하고 세밀하게 수사해 박근혜·최순실의 국정파괴,국가권력 사유화 과정에서 우병우가 했던 역할의 전모를 밝혀야 한다. 2014년 최순실·김장자 골프회동 문제는 사실로 확인될 경우, 뒤이은 우병우의 청와대 민정수석실 진입의 수수께끼가 풀리고 '권력서열 1위 최순실,2위 정윤회,3위 박근혜'라는 정윤회 문건 내용을 왜 우병우가 외면했는지 등이 드러나는 매우 중요한 단서다. 우병우는 박 대통령의 하수인같은 참모가 아니라 박근혜·최순실 국정파괴 무대의 또 하나의 주인공일 수 있다. 이날 청문회는 우병우의 방패를 못 뚫었지만 우병우의 진실이 반드시 파헤쳐져야 한다는 당위를 역설적으로 보여줬다. 국조특위는 앞으로 이어질 청문회에서도 우병우를 최순실과 같은 수준으로 끌어놀려 국정농단의 입체적 실체를 드러내야 할 것이다.