Turning to the economy (국문)

Politicians finally turned their attention to the economy. The ruling Saenuri Party, in a meeting with the government, agreed to outline a supplementary budget by February. The main opposition Minjoo Party said it approved of the idea, given the deterioration of the economy and worsening conditions. Supplementary budgeting usually is created when the country faces an emergency such as natural disaster.
The economy indeed is in an emergency state, facing a perfect storm on both external and domestic fronts.
Spending and growth has stagnated as the economy is expected to miss its 3 percent target for the third consecutive year in 2017. There is no Christmas or year-end festive mood on the streets. The troubled manufacturing field is shedding jobs and banks, considered the safest jobs in the private sector, also have been encouraging employees to take early retirements. The dollar has jumped on the latest data suggesting a faster-than-expected recovery in the U.S. economy, fueling expectations for accelerated tightening in the United States after a recent raise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Bond yields are on up, pressuring lending rates to rise. Grocery prices have jumped and eggs have become scarce due to an outbreak of bird flu.
All the circumstances justify an additional increase in fiscal spending. Next year’s budget is the largest-ever, at 400.7 trillion won ($341 billion), but nevertheless up a mere 0.5 percent against this year’s spending when considering the supplementary budget in the second half. Most international organizations advise Seoul to spend more to jump-start the economy, as the Korean central bank is in a policy bind and cannot bring down the interest rate further to aid the economy after the U.S. counterpart began raising its benchmark.
The National Assembly should make sure the extra spending is appropriated well to maximize efficacy. Lawmakers must not use the money to gain favor from voters in their constituencies. The extra spending should entirely go to making jobs for young people and retooling the industry. Every dime comes from the pockets of the people whose livelihood is getting tougher and tougher.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 24, Page 30.
정치권이 모처럼 위기에 빠진 나라 경제를 챙기고 나섰다. 새누리당은 어제 ‘긴급민생경제현안 종합점검회의’를 열어 내년 2월 전에 추가경정예산(추경)안 편성을 검토하기로 정부와 합의했다. 더불어민주당 등 야당도 상황의 엄중함을 고려해 찬성한다는 입장이다. 추경은 긴급재해 복구 등으로 용도가 한정돼 있다. 그러나 지금 한국 경제는 안팎의 퍼펙트스톰에 휘말려 추경을 해서라도 위기를 차단해야 하는 비상상황에 빠져 있다.
한국 경제는 내년까지 내리 3년째 2%대 저성장의 늪에 빠져들면서 성장·소비 절벽 앞에 서 있다. 경기가 오죽 나쁘면 늘 북적대던 크리스마스 분위기조차 사라졌겠나. 조선·해운처럼 구조조정이 시급한 분야는 물론이고 최고 직장으로 꼽히는 은행도 대규모 인력조정이 벌어질 정도로 경제가 복합골절 상태에 빠져 있다. 설상가상으로 미 연방준비제도(Fed)가 금리 인상 방아쇠를 당기면서 미 달러화에 대한 환율이 1203원까지 급등하고, 국내 시중금리도 오름세를 타면서 물가상승 압력이 커지고 있다. 이미 생활물가가 급등하고 계란 품귀사태까지 벌어지면서 서민의 한숨이 깊어지고 있다.
이런 상황은 추경의 필요성을 충분히 뒷받침한다. 내년 예산은 사상 처음 400조원을 넘어서면서 수퍼예산이라고 불리고 있다. 하지만 올해 추경 기준 예산과 대비하면 총지출 증가율이 0.5%에 불과해 긴축편성이라는 지적을 받아왔다. 주요 국제기구가 확장적 재정정책을 주문한 이유다. 경기부양의 또다른 카드인 한국은행의 금리 인하는 Fed가 금리 인상을 본격화함에 따라 쓰기 어렵게 됐다.
국회는 추경을 하되 효율적이고 생산적으로 써야 한다는 것을 명심해야 한다. 국가와 공기업을 포함한 지난해 공공부채가 사상 처음으로 1000조원을 돌파해 재정건전성에 빨간불이 들어왔기 때문이다. 이런 현실을 알고 있다면 추경을 지역구 민원용으로 탕진할 생각은 애초 접어두고, 청년 창업과 산업재편을 비롯해 성장동력을 복구할 수 있는 분야에 추경을 집중해야 한다. 그래야 금쪽 같은 국민 세금으로 위기에 빠진 경제를 살릴 수 있을 것이다.