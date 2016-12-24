Come and see the Christmas tree!: Eleven places to make Xmas memories that will keep you warm

Hotel lobbies, such as the one at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, provide luxuriously decorated photo zones for families and friends to create long-lasting memories. [JOONGANG ILBO]

From left to right: JW marriott, W Seoul Walkerhill

From left to right: Imperial Palace Seoul, Millennium Seoul Hilton, The Plaza Hotel Seoul

From left to right: JW Marriott Seoul, Grand Hyatt Seoul, Westin Chosun Seoul

From left to right: Shinsegae Department Store, The Galleria

The year is finally nearing its end, and amid an ugly forecast of the economy and political turmoil, at least the holidays are finally here.For those wishing to preserve their moments, hotels and department stores across Seoul provide some of the best picture-taking opportunities, decorated like scenes out of a fairy tale.Below are eleven of the most picturesque locations for families and couples to visit in order to take photos that will certainly last a lifetime.December is a golden month for hotels as visitors line up to take in the decorative interiors embellished. The lobby of the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul was decorated along with luxury brand Cartier in order to make a Christmas forest of eleven trees.Each tree is luxuriously decorated with Cartier ornaments, which are available for purchase at 60,000 won ($49.87) per ornament. A portion of the profits will be donated to the Sisters of Mary, a religious organization that supports orphans and the sick.The opportune moment to take a photo at this hotel is between 5 and 6 p.m., when the sunset flashes through the windows of the hotel.The faint sunlight best illuminates the trees for an elegant background at this time, while earlier times are best avoided as the light is magnified by the large windows.The grand lobby of the W Seoul Walkerhill Hotel, also called The Pavilion, is in the design of Santa Claus’ village. Placed inside is a model of Santa and his workshop, and the hotel staff has conveniently made it even easier for visitors to come in and locate the best spots in the “village” for photos with “Best Photo Zone” signs.Until Sunday, the hotel has even invited a Santa Claus from Finland’s Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi to take part. Visitors can take a seat next to the jolly man on his sleigh for an unforgettable photo opportunity.The Imperial Palace Seoul has, for its seventh year in a row, put on a display of their famously large gingerbread “dreamhouse,” which is five meters (16.4 feet) tall.This fun display has been well-known among photographers since 2010, and its flashy decorations, topped with chandelier lighting, truly do justice to its reputation.Additionally, the path from the lobby to the front desk has been lined with white Christmas trees, and along with the background of the gingerbread house, provide an ideal spot for a fantastical photo.The JW Marriott Seoul has delivered an artsy sculpture of a carousel to their lobby. Characteristic of their white interior, the color of the sculpture compliments the lobby, which was previously used as an art gallery.The fun statue of the carousel also has stone cupcakes in between its horses, which were modeled after the signature products of the hotel’s own bakery, The Delicatessen.In order to capture a photo containing all three horses and cupcakes of the statue, the photographer’s location and angle is important. The best spot can be found after following these instructions: take five steps from the main entrance, and after taking three more steps to the right, looking straight ahead would give the best angle.The Millennium Seoul Hilton is featuring their popular toy railroad once again this year at the location of their fountain on the first floor basement.Since their large Christmas tree, which is one of the most impressive trees on display this season, is placed on the first floor, standing at the staircase looking towards the railroad would be the ideal spot to capture both decorations in one photo.As one of the main symbols of the Christmas holiday, the Christmas tree is becoming more extravagant each year. The Plaza Hotel Seoul, in collaboration with the flower brand Xystum, constructed a magnificent tree featuring ornaments of the hotel’s signature color, purple.Once again, the location of the photographer is important, as the front desk may be included in the photo. The hotel, in celebration of 40 years, has even decorated their exterior with ornaments and illuminating LED lights.The Westin Chosun Seoul decided to go the route of less artificial lighting for a more natural aura with their Christmas tree.The hotel partnered with the luxury flower brand Kyulmul Gongboo to design a tree decorated with white feathers, decorative squirrels and acorns. Located right in the middle of the lobby, the hotel offers a unique photo experience.Among the grand trees on display by hotels in the city, the Grand Hyatt Seoul’s tree is the largest of them all, standing 10 meters tall. This year’s tree is all the more special as the interior of the lobby underwent a renovation with a fresh coat of olive green paint, giving the tree an especially appropriate background for it to shine.Department stores are making extra efforts to decorate their stores to give their customers an extra whiff of hospitality. One of the most luxurious department stores, The Galleria, partnered with fashion brand Bulgari to display a gargantuan display of “serpenti writing” on its exterior. Serpenti is the fashion brand’s signature design and represents the longevity of the company. Just outside of the department store are the popular “Bulgari portals,” which is a circular area with three arches containing a Christmas tree within for visitors to take photos.The department store The Hyundai has been more traditional in its decorations throughout the years, and has always chosen the Santa Claus motif.Similarly, Shinsegae Department Store shows off the massive 20m Christmas tree which stands taller than its building at the outside corner.Likewise, these department stores provide a truly larger-than-life photo-taking opportunity.BY SONG JEONG [chung.jinhong@joongang.co.kr]2016년이 저물어간다. 경기 침체에 정치적 상황까지 겹쳐 연말 분위기가 우울하다. 그래도 크리스마스를 그냥 보내기 아쉽다면 백화점이나 호텔로 발걸음을 한번 옮겨보시라. 호텔 로비는 동화 속 한 장면 같은 인테리어로 시선을 사로잡고 백화점에선 멀리서도 눈에 띄는 대형 소품을 외관에 설치해 발길을 끈다. 지금 이 순간을 추억할 수 있는 ‘인생샷’을 남기고 싶은 독자를 위해 크리스마스 장식 명소 11곳과 장소별로 사진이 가장 잘 나오는 스폿을 함께 소개한다.12월은 호텔 문턱이 낮아지는 때다. 저마다 크리스마스 인테리어에 잔뜩 힘을 주곤 구경 올 손님을 기다리기 때문이다. 개관 후 두 번째 크리스마스를 맞은 포시즌스호텔 서울의 로비는 럭셔리 브랜드 까르띠에와 함께 만든 11개의 트리가 작은 숲을 이루고 있다. 트리엔 각각 까르띠에 로고와 표범 모양의 오너먼트로 꾸며져 있다. 까르띠에 오너먼트는 6만원(1개)에 판매해 집에서도 활용할 수 있다. 수익금 중 일부는 마리아수녀회에 기부할 예정이다. 이곳에선 사진 찍는 시간이 중요하다. 해가 지는 5~6시 사이에 트리 앞쪽에 서서 트리를 바라보고 서면 실내로 스며든 햇빛과 더불어 우아한 느낌의 사진을 찍을 수 있다. 다만 오전 시간엔 통유리창으로 들어오는 햇빛이 역광이므로 피하는 게 좋다. 만약 트리에 있는 화려한 조명 때문에 사진이 번진다면 동영상으로 촬영하는 것을 추천한다. 마치 은하수가 빛나는 배경이 얼굴을 더욱 밝아 보이게 한다.동화책을 펼쳐놓은 듯 아기자기하게 꾸며진 곳들도 많다. 광장동 워커힐호텔은 로비인 더파빌리온 앞에 가로 5m, 높이 3.7m의 산타 마을을 만들었다. 이 안엔 산타의 집과 썰매가 있어 마치 조그만 산타 마을에 놀러 온 것 같다. 호텔 측에서 산타 마을을 모두 담을 수 있는 ‘베스트 포토존’을 별도로 표시해놔 편리하다. 특히 21일~25일 사이에는 핀란드 산타 마을에서 초청된 산타클로스가 상주해 함께 썰매에 앉아 촬영도 가능하다. 임피리얼팰리스 서울은 올해도 5m 높이의 대형 과자 집인 ‘진저브레드 드림하우스’를 만들었다. 2010년부터 7년째 선보이는 과자 집은 이미 사진 명소로 유명하다. 또한 호텔 로비에서 프런트 데스크까지 이어진 5m 길이의 길을 화이트 크리스마스트리들로 꾸며 몽환적인 분위기를 살렸다. 트리 길을 따라 걷다 가운데인 2.5m 지점에 서서 정면을 보면 하얀 트리 길과 진저브레드 드림하우스를 함께 촬영할 수 있다. JW메리어트 서울은 전시 공간으로 활용하던 로비 가운데 공간에 ‘JW메리어트 캐러셀’이라는 조형물을 설치했다. 놀이동산에서나 볼 수 있는 회전목마와 빵집 더 텔리카테슨의 시그니처 아이템인 플로리아드 컵케이크로 꾸며진 조형물이다. 세 마리 말과 컵케이크를 모두 사진에 담고 싶다면 사진 촬영 위치가 중요하다. 호텔 정문 회전문 앞에서 다섯 발자국 걸어 들어간 뒤 오른쪽 90도 방향으로 세 발자국 더 걸은 뒤, 정면을 보고 서면 된다. 매년 지하 1층 분수대 주위를 쉬지 않고 운행하는 밀레니엄 서울 힐튼의 자선열차는 올해도 어김없이 선보인다. 1층 대형 트리부터 자선 열차까지 계단으로 이어져 있기 때문에 1층 트리 앞에 서서 아래 열차를 바라보고 서면 모두를 카메라에 담을 수 있다.크리스마스의 상징인 트리는 더욱 화려해졌다. 더 플라자는 플라워 브랜드 지스텀과 협업해 호텔 대표 색상인 보라색 오너먼트와 장식들로 트리를 꾸몄다. 호텔 로비 가운데 있는 중앙 화분에서 트리 쪽으로 다섯 발자국 걸어간 뒤 정면을 바라보고 서서 사진을 찍으면 트리 전체를 화면에 담을 수 있다. 개관 40주년을 기념해 올해는 외부도 오너먼트와 LED 조명으로 화려하게 장식했다. 서울웨스틴조선호텔은 자연적인 느낌이 물씬 풍기는 트리를 설치했다. 로비 중앙에 플라워 브랜드 격물공부와 협업해 하얀색 깃털과 귀여운 다람쥐, 도토리 인형을 달아 개성 있는 트리를 완성했다. 로비에 들어오자마자 네 발자국 걸으면 트리 전체를, 일곱 발자국 걸어 들어가면 셀커나 클로즈업 샷을 촬영하기 좋다. 그랜드하얏트 서울은 서울 특급 호텔 트리 중 가장 키가 큰 10m 높이의 대형 장식물이 설치돼 있다. 특히 올해는 리노베이션 하며 로비 색상을 올리브그린으로 바꿔 전보다 우아한 분위기가 돋보이는데 프런트 데스크 앞쪽에 서면 오른쪽 테이블의 하얀색 포인세트리아와 천정에 달린 샹들리에, 트리를 한 화면에 담을 수 있다.백화점 연말 장식은 고급스러움과 친근함으로 나뉜다. 갤러리아 명품관은 명품 브랜드 불가리와 협업해 이스트 광장에 ‘불가리 세르펜티 라이팅’ 조형물을 설치했다. 세르펜티는 풍요·지혜·영원을 상징하는 뱀을 뜻하는 불가리의 대표적인 컬렉션이다. 이 세르펜티가 명품관 이스트 외벽을 휘감으며 화려한 광채를 뽐낸다. 이스트 광장엔 아치 형태의 대문인 ‘불가리 포털’ 3개가 크리스마스트리를 에워싸고 있다. 사진은 이스트관을 정면으로 바라봤을 때 왼쪽에 있는 포털 앞에서 찍어야 건물을 감싼 세르펜티 라이팅을 함께 찍을 수 있다. 현대백화점은 산타를 주제로 각각의 백화점을 꾸몄다. 압구정 본점 옥상엔 산타클로스의 하반신 조형물을 거꾸로 설치해 마치 굴뚝 안으로 들어가는 듯 꾸몄다. 입구 오른쪽엔 커다란 선물상자 조형물 빨간색 우체통을 설치했다. 준비된 카드에 원하는 경품을 선택해 우체통에 넣으면 추첨을 통해 다양한 사은품을 줄 예정이다. 우체통과 선물상자 조형물이 한 번에 나오려면 우체통 앞에 선 후 아래쪽에서 위를 보듯 촬영하면 된다. 신세계백화점 본점은 본관 모서리에 설치한 대형 트리와 건물 외벽에 화려한 조명을 설치했다. 시간에 따라 다채로운 빛을 내 시간에 따라 다른 느낌의 사진을 찍을 수 있다. 다만 바로 앞에서 찍어서는 장식이 잘 보이지 않기 때문에 본관 건너편 인도에서 찍는 게 좋다.글=송정 기자 song.jeong@joongang.co.kr