‘Immortal Song’ closing out the year with a bang

The KBS2 music variety show “Immortal Song” is closing out the year with a final match between twelve of their greatest competitors.The weekly music show is pitting the best vocalists to ever grace the program on its latest episode airing today. The singers have all previously won the weekly competition either multiple times or have delivered unforgettable performances.Starting off the list of competitors is the singer ALi, who currently holds the record for the highest score and highest number of wins since the show’s beginning. Going up against her is the rock vocalist Kim Kyung-ho, who has won the most this year.Additionally, the married musical star couple Kim So-hyeon and Son Jun-ho, who delivered one of the more memorable performances this year, are set to be involved as well.In addition to those heavy hitters, idol group Mamamoo is joining the fray as well. The powerful vocal quartet has been busy with promotions for their recently released single “Decalcomanie,” but they are taking some time off to put their skills to the test.By Chung Jin-hong