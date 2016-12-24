Father of Wonder Girls’ Yubin passes away at 58

The father of singer Yubin of girl group Wonder Girls passed away on Thursday. He was 58.According to JYP Entertainment on Friday, the girl group member’s father passed away after a battle with chronic illness. His funeral was held at the Samsung Seoul Hospital and he will be buried on Sunday.Yubin debuted as a new member of the girl group in 2007, replacing the spot left by singer Hyuna. The group’s first single with their new member “Tell Me” exploded in popularity and became a cultural phenomenon in 2007 when the song and its choreography was frequently being covered by celebrities and internet stars alike. Continued success from their Korean music career enabled them to promote in the United States with a TV movie and a tour supporting the Jonas Brothers in 2009. After revamping their line-up, they returned with their new single “Why So Lonely” in July.By Chung Jin-hong