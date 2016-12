Korea’s exports through e-commerce platforms have increased sharply this year, apparently helped by the government’s policy support, data showed Friday.Outbound shipments via the internet and other e-commerce sites totaled $985 million in the first 11 months, according to the Korea Customs Service.The volume is projected to reach $1.07 billion by the end of 2016, up 45.3 percent from a year earlier. Yonhap