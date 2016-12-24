Bourse shows little cheer as dollar gains

Seoul’s main bourse barely crawled up Friday, with the U.S. dollar strengthening against the local currency.The benchmark Kospi closed at 2,035.90, up 0.17 points from the previous day.Foreign and retailer investors sold off shares worth 92.7 billion won ($76.9 million) and 135.9 billion won each, largely affected by the speculation that the U.S. dollar is likely to gain further against the won.Cautious investors also stayed on the sidelines. “The market moved in a tight range just ahead of the end of the year,” said Lee Yeong-gon, a Hana Financial Investment analyst. “Investor sentiment was limited.”Still, institutional investors purchased 224.9 billion won in shares to offset the move by the foreigners and individuals.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 1.49 percent to close at 1,782,000 won on Friday to below 1,800,000 won for the first time in four trading days. Samsung C&T, the group’s de facto holding company, fell 1.53 percent to close at 128,500 won. Portal giant Naver inched down 0.65 percent to 768,000 won while Hyundai Mobis, the nation’s top auto parts maker, nudged down 0.19 percent to 266,500.On the other hand, Hyundai Motor went up 1.41 percent to 144,000 while steelmaker Posco gained 1.15 percent to close at 264,500 won. Memory chip maker SK Hynix advanced 1.76 percent to 46,300 won. Cosmetic company AmorePacific also strengthened, gaining 1.74 percent to 322,500 won.The secondary Kosdaq also rose, up 3.82 points, or 0.6 percent to close at 619.75. Pharmaceuticals led the way, climbing 1.5 percent. Celltrion advanced 1.66 percent to 104,000 won and Meditox jumped 2.59 percent to 344,800 won. Komipharm added 0.46 percent to 32,450 won.The Korean won closed at 1,203 to the dollar, up 0.3 percent. This was the first time the local currency had risen above 1,200 won to the dollar in nine months. Analysts said that the hawkish plan laid out by the Federal Reserve, possibly raising interest rates in three separate quarter-point moves, continues to impact the won-dollar exchange rate.The three-year treasury yield increased one basis point to 1.67 percent. The 10-year treasury also inched up one basis point to 2.11 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]