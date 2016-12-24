A new way to see global humanitarian issues

Samsung Electronics provided VR Machines for the World Humanitarian Summit (WHS) as well as ultrasonic instruments for Syrian refugees.Samsung Electronics participated in the first WHS, hosted by the Turkish government and the United Nations. The event was held in Istanbul, Turkey, from May 23 to 24.The company presented products like Gear VR and the Galaxy Note 5 so that the United Nations could play humanitarian videos made with the Samsung Gear 360, a 360 degree camera.At the event, the first of its kind, the UN pushed for improved humanitarian assistance for global issues, including the Syrian refugee crisis and global warming.In addition, Samsung Electronics, with the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), signed a memorandum of understanding to provide $150,000 worth of ultrasonic instruments to be used by Syrian refugees in Sanliurfa, Turkey.Furthermore, 20,000 women and expectant mothers in Sanliurfa were provided with medical services.Dae-hyun Kim, head of Samsung Electronics in Turkey, said, “Samsung Electronics contributes to the development of the regional community through various means. Our cooperation with the UNPF allowed us to provide the high-quality medical service for female Syrian refugees and Turkish citizens.” He also commented that, “Samsung Electronics strives to be a beloved company that performs many community service activities.”BY KIM KYU-EUN [kim.kyueun@joongang.co.kr]