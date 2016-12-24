Overcoming limitations to join and play

Top: Disabled children from Brazil visit the Social Galaxy of the Galaxy Studio, which was prepared by Samsung Electronics. Bottom left: French athletes selected as Samsung Paralympic Bloggers take selfies with a Galaxy S7. Bottom center: Children from Brazil enjoy the 4D roller coaster at the Gear VR Station, located in the Galaxy Studio. Bottom right: a Brazilian visitor enjoys kayaking with the Samsung Gear VR at Galaxy Studio. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics, official partner of IPC (International Paralympic Committee), hosted an event for disabled children at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro on September 11.In cooperation with the AACD (Disabled Children Assistance Association), Samsung Electronics invited disabled children from Brazil to watch the Paralympic Games and to try out various mobile technologies at the Samsung Galaxy Studio.This invitation was part of the regional community service program by Samsung Electronics, which aims to promote convenient utilization of digital technology on an everyday basis. Participants watched an Olympic tennis match, visited Samsung Electronics Galaxy Studio in Olympic Park, and learned how to use the accessibility functions on Galaxy smartphones.The Samsung Galaxy Studio is part of Samsung’s campaign to help people overcome physical limitations and disabilities to achieve one’s own goal, which parallels the spirit of 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games.“The Paralympics is a global event that commemorates the accomplishments of the human spirit,” said Young-hee Lee, the Executive Vice President of Global Marketing, Mobile Communications Business of Samsung Electronics.“Samsung Electronics strives to develop mobile technology to enable people to approach the digital world with more accessibility.” Also, she hopes that “this campaign will allow people to talk about the abilities of the individual athletes, rather than their disabilities, and to engage in the spirit of the Olympics.”Samsung Electronics also participated in the ‘Fill The Seats’ campaign, which was organized by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). The company provided opportunities for 2,000 children in Rio to watch the Paralympic Games and cheer for the athletes.Furthermore, Samsung Electronics collaborated with the IPC to select 30 athletes from various countries, including Brazil, the United States, Korea, U.K., France, and China, to blog the stories of the Paralympics. These athletes took photos and videos with a Galaxy S7, and posted them on IPC’s social channel, presenting live stories from the event.“I am happy to share the excitement and emotions of the Rio Paralympic Games with the world through the Samsung Paralympic Bloggers team, ” states Sir Philip Craven, the President of IPC.He also said, “Samsung Electronics has been our long-standing partner, providing meaningful technology that helps athletes and fans to communicate with each other.”BY KIM KYU-EUN [kim.kyueun@joongang.co.kr]