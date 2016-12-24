Curing homesickness with kimchi and VR

Samsung Electronics hosted the Metal-Ground Kimchi Festival with the Samsung Zipel-Assak kimchi refrigerator at the Sakhalin Compatriot Center in Incheon. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

On Nov. 25, Samsung Electronics hosted the Metal-Ground Kimchi Festival with Samsung Zipel-Assak kimchi refrigerator at the Sakhalin Compatriot Center in Incheon.At the festival, which took place at the community service with the help of the Korean Red Cross, 100 executives and staff members participated in making 9,000 cabbages of kimchi.Samsung Electronics donated 1,000 cabbages of kimchi and two Zipel-Assak M9000 kimchi refrigerators to the Sakhalin Compatriot Center. The other 8,000 cabbages of kimchi were donated to low-income families throughout Korea.The Metal-Ground Kimchi Festival held other events between Korean immigrants from Sakhalin and members of Samsung Electronics.Samsung Electronics also provided opportunities for the elderly participants missing their hometowns in Russia to revisit their homes. A Samsung employee in Russia recorded the landscapes of Vladivostok, Homsk, and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, where most of the immigrants lived.The elderly Korean immigrants were able to see the scenery of Sakhalin through virtual reality technology.“The Metal-Ground Kimchi Festival was organized to help elderly immigrants from Sakhalin and share love,” one of the staff members said, “Samsung Electronics will continue its community service to provide care for those in need and to fulfill its social responsibility.”The 2017 model of the Samsung Zipel-Assak M9000 kimchi refrigerator uses Samsung Electronics’ innovative Metal-Ground technology to create a perfect environment for kimchi to mature and preserve its crunchiness.BY KIM KYU-EUN [kim.kyueun@joongang.co.kr]